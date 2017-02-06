FP Mailing Solutions, a subsidiary of FP one of the world’s leading mailroom solutions providers, today announced a new partnership with Innovolt, the nation’s leader in electronic asset protection for business. The partnership will combine FP’s expertise in innovative mailroom solutions with Innovolt’s market leading power protection technology to bring customers a comprehensive power protection and analytics solution. FP Mailing Solutions will deliver businesses of every size proven solutions to increase uptime for expensive and sensitive technology, while giving them the tools they need to predict, measure and maximize the performance of assets across the distributed enterprise.

“We are very pleased to form a partnership with Innovolt,” said Carl Amacker, CEO of FP Mailing Solutions. “This partnership will enable FP to deliver new technologies and analytics capabilities to help increase uptime and provide an even deeper level of security to our customers.”

These solutions provide users with critical insights and control into the power environment of their key electronic equipment. By collecting and aggregating data onto a secure cloud, including the frequency, type and location of power-related events, FP will provide users valuable insights about their power environment.

“The Innovolt team is excited about our new partnership with FP Mailing Solutions,” said Phil Boatman, President of Innovolt. “Combining our technology with FP’s wide range of mailroom solutions means that together we can bring customers a new level of defense and protection for their large investment mailroom machines.”

From unique microprocessor technology to cloud-based management software, FP will offer a complete solution for sophisticated electronics power management. The Innovolt product line is available for purchase at any Authorized FP Dealer.

ABOUT INNOVOLT

Innovolt’s power protection solutions combine patented sensor, remediation, monitoring and analytics technologies to help companies safeguard and optimize the performance, productivity and usable life of the electronics that power today’s digital world. As the first company to provide complete power protection and asset management software, we solve a host of unique problems that most businesses and consumers are not aware of but are paying for through shortened electronics lifespan and decreased product reliability. Our power protection technologies and analytics capabilities help businesses increase the uptime and lower the service costs of their electronic equipment while increasing overall customer satisfaction. For more information about Innovolt’s solutions, visit http://www.innovolt.com.

ABOUT FP MAILING SOLUTIONS

FP Mailing Solutions is a subsidiary of the worldwide acting and listed company FP. FP revolutionized mailroom technology with the introduction of the first digital meter. Today FP is one of the leading postage meter, folder inserter, address management and mail stream solutions provider offering a wide range of mail center products and services designed to create seamless mailing solutions. The company is plugged into over 230,000 mailrooms worldwide, and is the fastest growing mail machines and systems vendor in the U.S. FP believes in providing all of their customer’s mailability and quality mailing experiences with minimal error. To learn more about FP Mailing Solutions, visit http://www.fp-usa.com.