AMSOIL has introduced two new diesel oil product lines designed to deliver exceptional engine protection, reduced wear and prolonged vehicle and equipment life. New AMSOIL Signature Series Max-Duty Synthetic Diesel Oil and AMSOIL Heavy-Duty Synthetic Diesel Oil replace the former Premium Synthetic Diesel line and OE Synthetic Diesel line, respectively. The new products are formulated to exceed the new API CK-4 requirement in the following areas:



Improved wear protection

Stronger oxidation stability

Better shear stability

Increased resistance to aeration

Reduced emissions

Improved fuel economy

AMSOIL Signature Series Max-Duty Synthetic Diesel Oil represents the top-tier of AMSOIL protection and performance for diesel engines. It offers six times more engine protection* while significantly exceeding industry requirements. It delivers exceptional cold-temperature performance, reduced oil consumption and top-grade protection for extended drain intervals. It is available in 5W-30, 0W-40, 5W-40 and 15W-40 viscosities, meeting the full OEM specification coverage.

AMSOIL Heavy-Duty Synthetic Diesel Oils provide outstanding protection and performance for customers seeking an upgrade over conventional and other synthetic diesel oils. It offers four times more engine protection* with reduced oil consumption throughout OEM-recommended drain intervals. AMSOIL Heavy-Duty Synthetic Diesel Oil is available in 10W-30, 5W-40 and 15W-40 viscosities.

*than required by the Detroit Diesel DD13 Scuffing Test for Specification DFS 93K222.

About the Company: AMSOIL has been the recognized leader in synthetic lubrication since 1972. For more information about AMSOIL contact your nearest AMSOIL distributor, or call AMSOIL at (715) 392-7101 or 1-800-777-8491. AMSOIL INC., 925 Tower Avenue, Superior, WI 54880, or go to http://www.amsoil.com.

News Contact:

Ed Newman

AMSOIL INC.

enewman(at)amsoil.com

715-392-7101