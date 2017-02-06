(PRWEB) February 06, 2017
AMSOIL has introduced two new diesel oil product lines designed to deliver exceptional engine protection, reduced wear and prolonged vehicle and equipment life. New AMSOIL Signature Series Max-Duty Synthetic Diesel Oil and AMSOIL Heavy-Duty Synthetic Diesel Oil replace the former Premium Synthetic Diesel line and OE Synthetic Diesel line, respectively. The new products are formulated to exceed the new API CK-4 requirement in the following areas:
- Improved wear protection
- Stronger oxidation stability
- Better shear stability
- Increased resistance to aeration
- Reduced emissions
- Improved fuel economy
AMSOIL Signature Series Max-Duty Synthetic Diesel Oil represents the top-tier of AMSOIL protection and performance for diesel engines. It offers six times more engine protection* while significantly exceeding industry requirements. It delivers exceptional cold-temperature performance, reduced oil consumption and top-grade protection for extended drain intervals. It is available in 5W-30, 0W-40, 5W-40 and 15W-40 viscosities, meeting the full OEM specification coverage.
AMSOIL Heavy-Duty Synthetic Diesel Oils provide outstanding protection and performance for customers seeking an upgrade over conventional and other synthetic diesel oils. It offers four times more engine protection* with reduced oil consumption throughout OEM-recommended drain intervals. AMSOIL Heavy-Duty Synthetic Diesel Oil is available in 10W-30, 5W-40 and 15W-40 viscosities.
*than required by the Detroit Diesel DD13 Scuffing Test for Specification DFS 93K222.
About the Company: AMSOIL has been the recognized leader in synthetic lubrication since 1972. For more information about AMSOIL contact your nearest AMSOIL distributor, or call AMSOIL at (715) 392-7101 or 1-800-777-8491. AMSOIL INC., 925 Tower Avenue, Superior, WI 54880, or go to http://www.amsoil.com.
