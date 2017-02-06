Brady Corp Unveils Enhancements to TEMPbadge® Expiring Visitor Badges

TEMPbadge® Expiring Visitor Badges These badges offer the same familiar TEMPbadge format our customers have become accustomed to, but with more accuracy and more flexibility.

The People ID Division of Brady Corp today released a newly enhanced line of TEMPbadge® expiring visitor badges, injecting new life into a product line that has been innovating in the Visitor Management market for more than 30 years.

The enhanced TEMPbadge products feature a new, patented migrating ink technology unlike anything on the Visitor Management market today, ensuring TEMPbadge will remain cutting edge for years to come.

“Our approach was to take the existing technology and modernize it through tweaks and enhancements,” said Katelynd Boles, Brady’s Product Manager for Visitor Management. “As a result, these badges offer the same familiar TEMPbadge format our customers have become accustomed to, but with more accuracy and more flexibility.”

TEMPbadge expiring visitor badges are a Visitor Management solution designed to offer a visual indicator that a guest’s allotted time has expired.

The badges use a patented migrating ink technology that causes a series of red lines or a similar expiration indicator to appear on the face of a badge over a predetermined time frame. This technology eliminates the need for badges to be collected at the end of the day while also eliminating worries about badges being reused without authorization.

Enhancements to the product line include a black mask that prevents premature bleed-through and leads to steadier, more accurate expiration, universal badge backs to make ordering easier, a brighter red expiration indicator, the introduction of a three-day expiration time frame and the ability to print badges in color with compatible inkjet printers.

“Our goal was to enhance key features of the product line while also adding new options to meet the growing needs of our customers,” said Boles. “By offering a brighter red expiration color, an additional time frame, a more steady expiration process and inkjet printer compatibility, we’ve ensured TEMPbadge will remain a market leader for the next 30 years.”

The enhanced TEMPbadge badges include single-piece badges, badges with expiring spots, token badges and multi-piece solutions.

For more information, visit http://www.TEMPbadge.com.

About People ID

The People ID Division of Brady Corp specializes in offering identification, access control and Visitor Management solutions to businesses of all kinds. With offices in Boston, Mass. and Lancaster, Penn. the People ID Division of Brady Corp is proud to serve tens of thousands of distributors and direct customers across North America.