Healing Waters International has launched an initiative to saturate the states of Chiapas and Oaxaca in southern Mexico with 250 new clean water projects by 2020 which will provide more than 300,000 individuals with access to affordable, safe drinking water. According to the World Bank, Chiapas and Oaxaca rank in the top three states in Mexico as having the lowest drinking-water coverage. Nazarene churches in areas without access to clean water will now have the opportunity to launch clean water projects that will serve the physical, social, and spiritual needs of their communities.

“We see this as an opportunity to spread the love the Jesus while making a huge dent in reducing the amount of people that lack access to clean water in Chiapas and Oaxaca” says Kayla Fruchtman, Director of Development and Marketing at Healing Water International.

By using the holistic WASH model that is implemented at every Healing Waters International project, each site partner will be trained in three different areas that contribute to a successful clean water project—business administration skills, safe water systems operations and maintenance, and health and hygiene education. This model is designed to train local leaders and empower local communities.

About Healing Waters International

We’re on a mission to end the global water crisis. We build holistic clean water solutions and spread God’s love in at-risk communities around the world, empowering people not just to survive, but to thrive – physically, socially and spiritually. Healing Waters International currently has over 200 active clean water projects operating in 15 different countries around the world. For more information please visit http://www.healingwaters.org

About Nazarene Compassionate Ministries

Following the example of Jesus, Nazarene Compassionate Ministries (NCM) partners with local Nazarene congregations around the world to clothe, shelter, feed, heal, educate, and live in solidarity with those who suffer under oppression, injustice, violence, poverty, hunger, and disease. NCM exists in and through the Church of the Nazarene to proclaim the Gospel to all people in word and deed. For more information please visit http://www.ncm.org