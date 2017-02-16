Legacy Healthcare, Inc. Purchases CareTend® Cloud-Based HME Software

Mediware Information Systems, Inc., a provider of comprehensive post-acute healthcare software, announces that Legacy Healthcare, Inc. has agreed to license CareTend software for its home medical equipment service.

Legacy Healthcare, Inc. is a home health, hospice, and HME provider that has served the New Mexico area since 2009. The organization’s team of professionals includes physicians, skilled nurses, therapists, home health aides, social workers, counselors, and chaplains. They provide a wide array of services, including wound and ostomy care, infusion therapy, pain and disease management as well as physical, occupational, and speech therapy.

When evaluating software, Vince Romero, Legacy’s senior operations manager, realized how important mobile delivery would be to the business and focused on finding a solution that would automate the entire delivery process without the need for paper. “We are really looking forward to the mobile delivery tools developed exclusively in CareTend Anywhere,” says Romero. “As we grow, it will be essential for our DME patients to be able to digitally sign from the field. And with all the data stored online in a secure, regulated format that we can access on the go or in the office, our specialists can increase their productivity and ensure our patients receive the exact equipment and supplies they need, when they need them,” adds Romero.

“We are thrilled that Legacy Healthcare can take advantage of the time-saving technology, made available through our mobile CareTend Anywhere solution,” says Paul O’Toole, vice president and general manager of the Home Care Solutions division of Mediware. “Eliminating manual delivery methods and choosing to automate is a sure way that providers can do more in less time,” adds O’Toole.

