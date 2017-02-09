The Corporate Compliance Roundtable, formerly New Jersey Corporate Compliance Roundtable, is expanding its reach to better serve their members throughout New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania. The Roundtable was founded in New Jersey in 2010 by Nicoll Davis & Spinella LLP to provide a setting for business owners, executives, compliance professionals, and corporate counsel seeking professional growth and networking opportunities. The Roundtable also provides Continuing Legal Education (CLE) opportunities for member attorneys.

Upcoming events include “Auto Dealers, Risk & Compliance: What Keeps Us Up at Night” on March 7, 2017, a private discussion moderated by Marc Snyderman; and “Legal for Non-Legal Executives: Seminar 1: Enterprise Risk Management” on March 16, 2017, the first of a three-part seminar series focused on risk management. Please visit the Roundtable’s newly-designed web site at CCRoundtable.com to register and for information.

For more information on the Corporate Compliance Roundtable, call the law offices of Nicoll Davis & Spinella LLP at 201-712-1616 or visit our newly designed website at http://www.ccroundtable.com.