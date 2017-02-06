By combining our unique expertise with innovative learning methods, we were able to create a program that adds tremendous credibility and career advancement potential to our graduates.

New England College of Business (NECB) is pleased to announce that it now offers a new Global Finance Trading concentration across several of its graduate and continuing education programs. Uniquely developed through collaboration between NECB and London Academy of Trading, the groundbreaking concentration offers both real-world learning and practical financial knowledge necessary for career advancement in the global finance business arena.

“New England College of Business is excited to work with London Academy of Trading and introduce students to a very special program that goes beyond theoretical concepts,” said Dr. Ned Gandevani, Graduate Finance Program Chair at NECB. “In today’s highly competitive job market, companies are looking for candidates who possess real-world knowledge and skillsets and know how to trade and manage financial assets effectively. By combining our unique expertise with innovative learning methods, we were able to create a program that adds tremendous credibility and career advancement potential to our graduates.”

The new Global Finance Trading concentration is available to students enrolled in the Master of Science in Finance (MSF), Master of Business Administration (MBA), and Graduate Certificate in Global Finance Trading programs.

In addition to acquiring practical skills through hands-on experiences, students will also learn real-world processes and technologies used by finance professionals around the globe. The new program explores such areas as commodities, stock indices and Foreign Exchange (Forex).

The Global Finance Trading concentration will help students boost their career potential and explore numerous job opportunities, including managers of equity portfolios, hedge funds, global investments, global currency managers, commodity trading advisors, Forex traders, as well as futures, bond and equity traders.

About New England College of Business

Founded in 1909, New England College of Business (NECB) is a leading Boston institution offering quality education and online degrees at the undergraduate and graduate levels. Serving students across the United States, NECB is an online college accredited by the New England Association of Schools and Colleges (NEASC) and is licensed by the Massachusetts Department of Higher Education. For information on NECB, visit https://www.necb.edu/, follow NECB on Twitter or connect with the school on Facebook.