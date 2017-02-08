“This year’s ball will be a fun way Dallas can celebrate Mardi Gras in their own city,” said Sterling Society President Michael Hill.

The Sterling Society will host its 24th annual Mardi Gras Ball on Sat., Feb. 25 at the Crowne Plaza Hotel, 15325 Midway Road, Addison, Texas 75001 with dinner starting at 7 p.m. and the ball kicking off at 8:30 p.m. Tickets are available at http://www.sterlingsocietyball.com.

“This year’s ball will be a fun way Dallas can celebrate Mardi Gras in their own city,” said Sterling Society President Michael Hill. “Attendees can get dressed up, listen to some fun tunes and gamble in the casino while they are helping benefit worthy children’s charities, which The Sterling Society has been committed to do since 1992.”

Festivities include music by the Good Question Band, casino, silent auction, cigar bar sponsored by In the Humidor, celebratory mask painting and other activities. Other sponsors include Cumulus Consulting, Second Chance Skulls, the artist Shaylene Reynolds, official women’s clothier Terry Costa, and official men’s clothier Michael Rodriguez.

Proceeds from the 2017 Mardi Gras ball will benefit the Lions Sight & Tissue Foundation, which helps to put over 1,500 pairs of eyeglasses on North Texas children each year.

“We were honored to be chosen as the official charity partner for the 2017 Mardi Gras Ball by The Sterling Society as they are one of the premier charity society’s in Dallas,” said Lions Sight &Tissue Foundation President Lion Danny Fletcher. “We will use the money donated to help even more kids in North Texas get the vision they need to set them up for success.”

About The Sterling Society

The Sterling Society supports children’s charities since 1992 and represents one of Dallas’ premier social and charitable organizations. Sterling Society members are comprised of local business professionals who have a passion for charity and social events. Each member contributes to the best of his ability in support of the society.

For more information, visit http://www.sterlingsocietyball.com.

