Biodegradable Growboxx® plant cocoon made of recycled paper 'Climate change will force us to improve water efficiency and raise food production, we have to make all degraded farmland productive again'

The biodegradable Growboxx® plant cocoon is a breakthrough intelligent bucket that can help solve the global water and food crisis. Farmers, cities, investors or governments who use the Growboxx® plant cocoon to plant trees can take advantage from its “triple 90 benefit”: 90% lower planting costs, 90% less water use and a survival rate in excess of 90%.

In 2003 Groasis started to develop its technology to successfully plant without using irrigation. Over the past decade hundreds of projects in over 30 countries demonstrated that using the Groasis Technology results in higher survival rates, faster plant growth (more biomass), less water consumption and overall significantly lower cost.

For agroforestry purposes, the biodegradable Growboxx® plant cocoon can be used to plant trees in combination with vegetables without using irrigation. Farmers living in dry, eroded and degraded areas are thus able to plant trees whilst producing food. The Growboxx® plant cocoon provides them with immediate, short term cash flow from the vegetable harvest in combination with a long term cash flow from the productive tree.

For ecosystem restoration purposes the Growboxx® can be used to plant a combination of a native tree with 4 native wild flowers or bushes. These pioneer groups then gradually colonize and green the remaining area.

For landscaping purposes in urban areas the Growboxx® can plant a combination of trees and bedding plants or bushes. Cities can stop using scarce water and expensive irrigation systems. Groasis is currently negotiating with 3 major cities in dry countries to implement the Growboxx® in order to save them huge amounts of water and money.

Recently Groasis is awarded National Icon by the Dutch Government for being one of the 3 most innovative projects of the country. In January the United Nations published the Global Opportunity Report, mentioning Groasis as one of the 15 most promising solutions for 5 of the world's biggest problems.

Groasis will soon start shipping the all-new model Growboxx® plant cocoon.