Groasis Launches New Biodegradable Growboxx® Plant Cocoon that Revolutionizes Planting Without Irrigation

Share Article

Groasis launches Growboxx® plant cocoon - an intelligent bucket made of recycled paper that fundamentally changes the planting of trees in combination with vegetables or plants on degraded farmland without using irrigation.

The Cypress is over one meter high in one year and only gets 10 gallons (40 liters) of water once in a life time

Biodegradable Growboxx® plant cocoon made of recycled paper

'Climate change will force us to improve water efficiency and raise food production, we have to make all degraded farmland productive again'

Steenbergen, the Netherlands (PRWEB)

The biodegradable Growboxx® plant cocoon is a breakthrough intelligent bucket that can help solve the global water and food crisis. Farmers, cities, investors or governments who use the Growboxx® plant cocoon to plant trees can take advantage from its “triple 90 benefit”: 90% lower planting costs, 90% less water use and a survival rate in excess of 90%.

In 2003 Groasis started to develop its technology to successfully plant without using irrigation. Over the past decade hundreds of projects in over 30 countries demonstrated that using the Groasis Technology results in higher survival rates, faster plant growth (more biomass), less water consumption and overall significantly lower cost.

For agroforestry purposes, the biodegradable Growboxx® plant cocoon can be used to plant trees in combination with vegetables without using irrigation. Farmers living in dry, eroded and degraded areas are thus able to plant trees whilst producing food. The Growboxx® plant cocoon provides them with immediate, short term cash flow from the vegetable harvest in combination with a long term cash flow from the productive tree.

For ecosystem restoration purposes the Growboxx® can be used to plant a combination of a native tree with 4 native wild flowers or bushes. These pioneer groups then gradually colonize and green the remaining area.

For landscaping purposes in urban areas the Growboxx® can plant a combination of trees and bedding plants or bushes. Cities can stop using scarce water and expensive irrigation systems. Groasis is currently negotiating with 3 major cities in dry countries to implement the Growboxx® in order to save them huge amounts of water and money.

Recently Groasis is awarded National Icon by the Dutch Government for being one of the 3 most innovative projects of the country. In January the United Nations published the Global Opportunity Report, mentioning Groasis as one of the 15 most promising solutions for 5 of the world's biggest problems.

Groasis will soon start shipping the all-new model Growboxx® plant cocoon.

Share article on social media or email:

View article via:

Pdf Print

Contact Author

Pieter Hoff
Groasis BV
+31 613229855
Email >

Anja van den Kieboom
Groasis BV
+31167547554
Email >
@groasis
since: 11/2010
Follow >
Groasis - Green Musketeer
since: 12/2012
Like >
Groasis Ecological Water Saving Technology (Groasis B.V.)

Visit website

Media

The biodegradable Growboxx® plant cocoon helps to solve the food and water crisisThe Growboxx® plant cocoon made of recycled paperThe Growboxx® plant cocoon causes 90% lower planting costs, uses 90% less water and offers a survival rate in excess of 90%The National Icon is awarded for being one of the three most innovative projects of the NetherlandsPieter Hoff, inventor of the Growboxx® plant cocoonGroasis, founded by Pieter Hoff, is awarded National Icon by the Dutch GovermentLandscaping with the Growboxx® plant cocoon saves huge amounts of water and reduces costs considerably for citiesBiodegradable Growboxx® plant cocoon plants a combination of trees and bedding plantsCities can replace irrigation by the Growboxx® plant coon and save precious waterGroasis' first international award was the Popular Science 2010 'Best of What's New' InnovationGroasis' Recognition and AwardsGroasis started the development of its technology in 2003, introduced in 2009 and continued innovation until today's Growboxx® introduction