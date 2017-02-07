ChartIQ Adds Financial Powerhouse Fidessa to Customer Portfolio

Fidessa creates a cutting-edge institutional trading desktop with new partner, ChartIQ. ...we're excited to be working with ChartIQ to deliver this to our own community.

ChartIQ, a rapidly growing fintech startup, continues to gain traction in the capital market space with its recent strategic partnership with financial market leader, Fidessa. Fidessa is dedicated to identifying the best and most innovative technology companies to ensure their platforms stay ahead of the curve and competition. Together, ChartIQ and Fidessa have brought a cutting-edge front-end interface to the Fidessa institutional trading desktop, available to 85% of the world’s largest financial institutions. The Fidessa and ChartIQ partnership plays to both of their strengths—large market players turn to nimble, innovative fintech companies and achieve strategic product goals in less time, while benefiting from the added expertise around infrastructure solutions.

Dan Schleifer, CEO of ChartIQ says, “The relationship between Fidessa and ChartIQ highlights an important trend in the financial technology market—other capital market leaders like Fidessa are partnering with innovative and fast-moving companies like ChartIQ to bring new solutions to market. Our partnership is not just about two technology companies working together to integrate. We share the vision of the institutional desktop’s future—a future that will enhance the trader’s user experience and workflow all around.”

Steve Grob, Director of Group Strategy at Fidessa comments: "We are constantly scanning the capital markets technology scene to uncover exciting companies that stand apart for the quality of their software and that share our values and our vision. The evolution of technologies such as HTML5 and more powerful visualisation and analytical techniques are now allowing us to contextualise information right into the live trading workflow and we're excited to be working with ChartIQ to deliver this to our own community.”

ChartIQ’s charting solution provides powerful, yet intuitive tools to traders with an expertise in taking large amounts of financial data and turning it into highly visual and actionable information. This tool alone sets ChartIQ apart from nearly every vendor on the market. It is the latest firm to join the Fidessa program and brings innovative charting capabilities that put social, fundamental and macro data into context. This is important since, increasingly, firms are looking to combine structured and unstructured data in order to create actionable trading insights. This new partnership will extend the range of analytics already available to Fidessa's trading platform customers, providing them with analyst reports, price targets, historical trade activity, transaction cost analysis and other proprietary information displayed in intuitive charts, available directly within the context of a trader's workflow.

ChartIQ provides a “Web 2.0” front-end user experience that is new to the financial category, pairing a lightweight experience with professional-grade technology built specifically for analyzing capital market data. Built in HTML5 and JavaScript, the ChartIQ toolkit allows investment banks, brokerages and institutions to re-imagine what they want their user interfaces to look like and easily build and deploy a UI that works across mobile, web, and desktop—all within a single technology stack.

About ChartIQ: ChartIQ is the financial community’s infrastructure tool of choice, trusted by capital market leaders and industry professionals. With its advanced HTML5 toolkit, ChartIQ helps investment banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial portals improve their front-end charting technology by providing modern charting and data visualization solutions. ChartIQ has a rapidly growing list of global customers, including market leaders like Fidessa, Nasdaq and eToro, to name a few. ChartIQ enhances the user experience for millions of traders around the globe. When risk is high and financial technology teams have to get it absolutely right, ChartIQ is their vendor of choice. ChartIQ is based out of Charlottesville, VA with offices in New York, London, and Cyprus and offers US-based customer support. For more information, visit chartiq.com.

About Fidessa: 85% of the world's premier financial institutions trust Fidessa to provide them with their multi-asset trading and investment infrastructure, their market data and analysis and their decision making and workflow technology. $20 trillion worth of transactions flow across our global network each year. Fidessa offers unique access to the world’s largest and most valuable trading community of buy-side and sell-side professionals, from global institutions and investment banks to boutique brokers and niche hedge funds. Fidessa is a global business with scale, resilience, ambition and expertise. We're listed on the London Stock Exchange and recognised as the thought leader in our space. We set the benchmark with our unrivalled set of mission-critical products and services and, uniquely, serve both the buy-side and sell-side communities. Ongoing investment in our leading-edge, integrated solutions ensures Fidessa remains the industry's number one choice.