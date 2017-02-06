Premier Trailer Leasing (“Premier”), a leading provider of trailer rental and leasing assets, announced it is opening new branch locations in Phoenix and Kansas City, Kan. The new Premier locations are at 1820 S. 35th Ave., Phoenix, Ariz. and 6759 Inland Drive, Kansas City, Kan. These locations will provide more trailer availability and added convenience for Premier customers in the key logistical corridors of the Southwest and Midwest regions.

“Opening in Phoenix and Kansas City enhances Premier’s national network and gives local companies an alternative provider in these important markets. We look forward to providing ‘A New Lease On Trailer Leasing’ experience to our customers in Arizona, Kansas and Missouri. This means quality equipment, wrapped in technology that saves fuel and increases productivity,” says Jim Aubuchon, Premier’s President and CEO.

In the last five years, Premier has exponentially increased its trailer inventory from 11,000 to nearly 35,000, and now has 29 locations in 22 states. The fleet is comprised of new and late model year units with value-added services such as trailer tracking and CARB compliant devices. To serve its specialized customer needs, Premier acquired 53’ plate vans, 53’ and 48’ rail liftgates, flatbeds, tri-dem chassis and refrigerated vans with remote temperature control and fuel monitoring.

Premier continues to invest in its customer-facing technology. A proprietary web portal provides clients with access to important account information from desktop or mobile devices. These services include: online tracking of trailer assets via Spireon FleetLocate, inventories of current rental equipment and rental history, trailer registrations, online access and payment of invoices, digital images of trailer condition and rental agreements.