Golden Gate BPO Solutions, a global provider of customer management, contact center and business process outsourcing solutions, has announced a new operating partnership with KG Information Systems Private Limited (KGiSL). Based in Coimbatore, India, KGiSL is an innovative provider of business support services, IT consulting and services and back office support. Through this partnership with KGiSL, Golden Gate BPO Solutions will enhance its current offerings by leveraging KGiSL’s India-based Global Business Support and Software Support Services divisions.

KGiSL’s Business Support Services (BSS) division focuses on a complete and comprehensive suite of customized services, including multi-channel contact center services, financial services, revenue cycle management (RCM) services, HR services, back-office services and KPO solutions by leveraging its world-class infrastructure and implementing streamlined processes. The Global Software Services (GSS) division primarily develops and supports software requirements for insurance, banking, financial institutions, capital markets and other service-based industries.

“KGiSL is committed to helping clients operate more efficiently and improve business process performance by way of their proprietary technology platforms, highly trained and engaged employees, world-class infrastructure, operational excellence and streamlined processes,” says Stephen Ferber, CEO & Managing Partner of Golden Gate BPO Solutions.

“Aside from expanding our global delivery footprint and capabilities, we went into this partnership because we share the same core beliefs when it comes to delivering the highest quality solutions for our clients, including customization and adaptation of our clients’ culture, increased speed to market through an entrepreneurial mindset and management culture and the necessity to achieve operating efficiencies in order to yield a lower cost of outsourcing for each of our clients.”

Jayamurali Balaguruswamy, CEO of KGiSL Business Support Services added, “Our entire team is very excited about the partnership established with Golden Gate BPO Solutions and we know it will provide us the opportunity and support necessary to serve more US-based clients with customized and creative outsourcing solutions that meet their quality, economic and strategic needs.”

Since 1994, KGiSL has established the growth of IT / ITeS services by delivering support to Fortune 500 companies and small/medium enterprises to meet goals, drive business growth and foster innovation. KGiSL has over 2,000 employees in locations around the globe, including India, United States, Jamaica, Malaysia, Singapore and Thailand. For more information, please visit http://www.kgisl.com.

Founded in 2006, Golden Gate BPO Solutions provides multi-channel contact center management, customer engagement and business process outsourcing services. We offer a unique and effective call center outsourcing alternative that provides our clients with a high touch client-service provider relationship. Our outsourced call center alternative yields world-class customer care, technical support and sales along with the full spectrum of outsourcing functions required to serve clients’ customers. Our customer engagement centers are located in the United States, Dominican Republic, Belize, Jamaica, the Philippines and India, from which we offer multi-lingual voice, email, web chat, social media, back-office, online help desk and automated support.

Golden Gate BPO Solutions is ranked NO. 975 on Inc. magazine’s 35th annual Inc. 5000, the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies. The Inc. 5000 represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy’s most dynamic segment— its independent small businesses. Started in 1982, this prestigious list of the nation’s most successful private companies has become the hallmark of entrepreneurial success. Companies such as Microsoft, Dell, Domino’s Pizza, Pandora, Timberland, LinkedIn, Yelp, Zillow, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees of the Inc. 5000.

For more information on Golden Gate BPO Solutions, visit http://www.goldengatebpo.com.

