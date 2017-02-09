London Bay Homes’ New Avignon Model Opens at Quail West

London Bay Homes Avignon model home in Quail West

The Avignon, a luxury single-family estate model home by London Bay Homes, is now open at Quail West – a 1,180-acre golf and country club community located one mile south of Bonita Beach Road.

The two-story Avignon offers nearly 5,900 square feet of interior living space, and expansive outdoor areas showcasing views of the community’s Arthur Hills-designed golf course and coveted southern exposure.

London Bay Homes introduced the Avignon floor plan in late 2015, creating a home that balances the privacy of four bedrooms with the openness of gathering areas between the great room, kitchen and dining area. The home also has a sitting room with a fireplace, a second-floor loft, a study and two double-car garages located on opposite ends of the entry courtyard. Additional features include an elevator, a powder room and five full baths, including a full pool bath.

The model’s open floor plan is introduced from the foyer, which unfolds into the adjoining dining room and an elegant gallery, offering three sets of double French doors that open to a long, covered terrace and showcase the custom pool and spa. A fourth set of doors are located off the study.

Romanza Interior Design’s Melissa Allen created a clean French look throughout the model, with a palette of soft aqua, seafoam and blue against white and neutral backgrounds. The French style is evoked in the shapes of select furniture pieces, ivory and bisque finishes, antique mirrors and French blues. The designer also introduced unexpected elements, including contemporary and retro lighting fixtures, the latter featuring oversized bulbs and visible filaments.

The kitchen, casual dining area and great room create a large gathering space, with rooms defined by beamed ceilings and archways.

The large kitchen features an oversized freestanding island with a breakfast bar, sink and dishwasher. The room also offers a large walk-in pantry closet and Wolf and Sub-Zero appliances, including a six-burner range with double oven, separate stainless steel steam oven, a black microwave tower.

A fully equipped butler’s bar adjoining the kitchen has built-in refrigerator drawers, a second refrigerator for wine bottle storage and an antique mirror backsplash. It also serves the great room, which offers numerous seating options and French influences throughout chairs, table and sectional sofa.

Situated in a private wing, the adjoining master suite features a king-sized poster bed finished in French blue, a tufted and buttoned settee in aged gray, a mirrored writing desk with aged-gold accents, and a cottage blue dresser.

The bathroom’s striated polished marble floors grounds the statuario Spanish porcelain that clads various surfaces. Horizontal mosaic marble in gray, taupe, and white tones accents the floor and a wall of the shower. It also has a private outdoor shower garden accessed from the master bathroom.

The second-floor loft features vaulted faux-finished ceiling, wood flooring and pocketing doors to the balcony overlooking the pool and golf course. The space offers several sitting options: a sofa with pale sky patterned throw pillows, beech-finished armchairs with mist-colored fabric and two alfresco groupings with slip-covered chairs.

The interior design complements the architecture of the Avignon, which features simple black-gray metal accents, formal landscaping, a grass and paver driveway, as well as watercolor blue casings and mullions in shutters, entry, French and garage doors.

The Avignon has wood-stained, tongue-and-groove ceilings throughout its covered outdoor areas and motorized screens. The model offers expansive outdoor areas and a return to the lawn. Grassy areas are incorporated into the hardscape of pool deck pavers, water and fire features and lounging areas.

The Avignon encompasses more than 9,800 total square feet, and is priced at $4,975,000, fully furnished.

An award-winning homebuilder and developer in the Southwest Florida luxury home market for more than 25 years, London Bay Homes has been named America’s Best Builder by Builder magazine and has earned more than 300 industry awards.

Its commitment to Private Label Living ensures quality, attention to detail, an enjoyable building process and homes that are a unique expression of their residents.

The company builds new luxury custom homes priced from $1 million to more than $10 million in many of the region’s most exclusive neighborhoods and communities. The company also builds private residences on individual homesites near downtown Naples, the Sarasota Keys and along the Gulf of Mexico.

For more information about London Bay Homes, call 239-592-1400 or visit http://www.LondonBay.com.