Datalogic, a global leader in Automatic Data Capture and Industrial Automation markets, and world-class producer of bar code readers, mobile computers, sensors for detection, measurement and safety, vision systems and laser marking equipment, will be exhibiting at North America’s largest annual automation technology event - ATX West, being held February 7-9 at the Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, CA.

With new industry opportunities and challenges emerging every day in automation and robotics, Datalogic provides the tools and technologies to meet these challenges with innovative products and solutions.

New this year is the complete ID Beyond Bar Code demonstration. This all-in-one solution will feature the latest identification, machine vision solutions, sensors and safety products. The new Datalogic integrated bottling application live demo reveals the power of Datalogic products in a realistic bottling line. Stop by booth 4150 to discover how Datalogic ID Beyond Bar Code makes traceability easy.

The booth will feature multiple, cutting-edge live demonstrations showcasing products and solutions focused on automation and robotics:



Matrix 120TM – ultra-compact industrial 2D imager – perfect for traceability and label detection

Stainless steel safety light curtains for pharmaceutical processing

Leading-edge machine vision technology for object recognition

Laser marking solutions for traceability

On Tuesday, February 7, Bradley Weber, Application and Engineering Leader & Product Specialist, North America, with Datalogic, will participate in a panel discussion titled: ‘Leveraging Machine Learning to Optimize Real-Time Responses of Your Robots’. The panel discussion will be at 1:00 PM in room 210D of the Anaheim Convention Center.

Learn from our experienced sales and technical team how your vision becomes our inspiration.

Datalogic Group is a global leader in Automatic Data Capture and Industrial Automation markets. As a world-class producer of bar code readers, mobile computers, sensors for detection, measurement and safety, vision systems and laser marking systems, Datalogic offers innovative solutions for a full range of applications in the retail, transportation & logistics, manufacturing and healthcare industries. With products used in over a third of world’s supermarkets and points of sale, airports, shipping and postal services, Datalogic is in a unique position to deliver solutions that can make life easier and more efficient for people. Datalogic S.p.A., listed on the STAR segment of the Italian Stock Exchange since 2001 as DAL.MI, is headquartered in Lippo di Calderara di Reno (Bologna). Datalogic Group as of today employs about 2,500 members of staff worldwide distributed in 30 countries. In 2015, Datalogic Group achieved revenues for 535,1 million Euro and invested over 48 million Euro in Research and Development with a portfolio of about 1,200 patents and pending patent applications in multiple jurisdictions. For more news and information on Datalogic, please visit http://www.datalogic.com.

