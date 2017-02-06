Henry Ford Museum of American Innovation celebrates Black History Month in February with a new tour that connects the ideas and innovations of those who changed the world, live music and dramatic storytelling. From boarding the bus where Rosa Parks took a stand by sitting down, to seeing the inventions and tools created by Elijah McCoy and George Washington Carver, visitors are invited to immerse themselves in the stories of these powerful visionaries who changed the world.

New this year, Connect 3 Live!: African American Innovators takes visitors on a presenter-led journey through the museum based on The Henry Ford’s video series of the same name. Beginning in the museum plaza every day at 10 am and 3 pm, visitors will learn more about the innovators and ideas that changed how we live today and how they connect to one another.

Inside the Driving America Drive-In Theater, visitors are invited to take part in a variety of musical and dramatic performances throughout the month including performances by the Henry Ford Academy Choir, North Star Gospel Chorale, Dave & Ernestine Hamilton and the Hamilton Family. Visitors can also take part in Minds on Freedom, a 30-minute interactive presentation that tells the story of the civil rights movement through empowering songs, speeches and images. Dramatic performances also include Ain’t I a Woman: Meet Sojourner Truth, a closer look at the woman who demanded equal rights for women and African Americans and Elijah: The Real McCoy, which gives a closer look at the fascinating inventor.

Celebrate Black History at Henry Ford Museum of American Innovation is presented by Ford Motor Company Fund. For more information, please visit https://www.thehenryford.org/current-events/calendar/black-history-month-celebration/.

About The Henry Ford

The Henry Ford in Dearborn, Michigan is an internationally-recognized history destination that explores the American experience of innovation, resourcefulness and ingenuity that helped shape America. A national historic landmark with an unparalleled Archive of American Innovation, The Henry Ford is a force for sparking curiosity and inspiring tomorrow’s innovators. Nearly 1.8 million visitors annually experience its five attractions: Henry Ford Museum of American Innovation, Greenfield Village, Ford Rouge Factory Tour, Benson Ford Research Center and The Henry Ford Giant Screen Experience. A continually expanding array of content available online provides anytime, anywhere access. The Henry Ford is also home to Henry Ford Academy, a public charter high school which educates over 500 students a year on the institution’s campus. In 2014, The Henry Ford premiered its first-ever national television series, The Henry Ford’s Innovation Nation, showcasing present-day change-makers and The Henry Ford’s artifacts and unique visitor experiences. Hosted by news correspondent and humorist, Mo Rocca, this Emmy®-winning weekly half-hour show airs Saturday mornings on CBS. For more information please visit our website thehenryford.org.

# # #