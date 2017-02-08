Headsight Announces Horizon® with Improved Pinpoint Diagnostics

Headsight, Inc. (Headsight) announces the latest diagnostic technology in the Horizon® header controller.

The patent-pending enhancement to the “Pinpoint®” diagnostic feature quickly locates open circuits in sensor power or signal wires and displays the distance to the fault—typically within less than 2 feet. This feature will be on display at the National Farm Machinery Show in Louisville, Ken. February 15-18, 2017.

The Pinpoint feature of the Horizon® controller works with up to five height sensors and one Truesense® row guidance sensor. It is available for all current production Horizon® controllers. This diagnostic system continuously monitors sensor and wiring health while giving early alert to potential problems. It also displays the wire number associated with each signal.

Headsight’s Horizon® controller offers advanced header control and diagnostics. It uses an OEM or aftermarket virtual terminal display, enabling the operator to update settings, view system status and perform calibrations without leaving the cab.

The Headsight line of harvesting solutions includes height control for corn and grain headers, Truesight® row guidance systems and solution kits to enhance performance of combines and headers. These systems are available through Headsight’s dealers or directly through the company. For more details, visit headsight.com.