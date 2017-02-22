Trumid, a financial technology company that brings trading efficiency and market intelligence to credit market professionals, announced today the launch of its new feature, Bond Stream. Bond Stream provides traders with an intuitive and customized view of the most important elements of TRACE(TM) data. This new addition to Trumid Market Center automatically streams TRACE pricing data for all bonds on a trader’s Watch List, requiring no extra effort.

TRACE, which introduced a new level of transparency to the bond market in the early 2000s, provides traders with real-time pricing and valuations of bonds. However, searching TRACE can be time-consuming and requires traders to constantly monitor the ongoing activity of bonds to find the information they need.

Trumid’s Bond Stream technology automatically streams information for any bond on a trader’s individualized Watch List. Traders are presented with the bond’s last traded price, size, and additional relevant information from TRACE. If a trader has submitted an Indication of Interest to the network, those bonds are highlighted in a fixed section at the top of the list. Trumid Market Center users can also initiate a trading session directly within the Bond Stream widget with the click of a button.

For the hundreds of Trumid Market Center users participating in the network each day, Bond Stream provides additional benefits with zero extra effort:



Centralized Info – market intelligence in a single widget.

Fully Customized – only the bonds users care about.

Easy to Use – clean and responsive user interface.

Transactional – click to initiate a trading session within the widget.

“Our goal is to empower the users of Trumid Market Center to carry out trades rapidly and easily,” said Jason Quinn, Head of Product Development at Trumid. “We aim to remove inefficiency from credit trading and we are putting data and technology to work in beautifully simple products that do just that. With Bond Stream, information comes directly to traders, allowing them to capitalize on opportunities instantly.”

About Trumid

Trumid is a financial technology company bringing efficiency to credit trading through data, technology and beautifully simple products. Trumid Market Center, the company’s all-to-all electronic trading and market intelligence platform for corporate bonds, provides market professionals with direct access to anonymous liquidity. Trumid’s products leverage the network effect and data science to empower all credit market professionals to make more informed decisions. Trumid was founded in 2014 by credit professionals with over 100 years of trading experience and is headquartered in New York City. Learn more at: http://www.trumid.com.

Information included in this message does not constitute a trade confirmation or an offer or solicitation of an offer to buy/sell securities or any other products. There is no intention to offer products and services in countries or jurisdictions where such offer would be unlawful under the relevant domestic law.