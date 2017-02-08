Vertic establishes new marketing collaboration model with Mannaz

One of the leading global, independent digital agencies, Vertic, has today announced the assignment from their client Mannaz, an international boutique leadership consultancy, to provide a full marketing function. The task carries responsibility of strategy and execution for long-term business growth based on the gradual transition of Mannaz’ marketing from that of a paid media ecosystem to one that is otherwise earned and owned.

“Paid media is ultimately an inactive spending structure,” says Sebastian Jespersen, CEO of Vertic. “This needs to shift over time towards an active, measurable media spend, one which supports the objective of creating an increase in the owned media platform”

This owned media platform would have a focus on content creation such as POVs, articles, infographics, video creation and other customer centric content. The vision is for the change of the marketing model to not only increase the volume of platform activities – a more distributed and focused use of various social media channels – but also the effect derived from it.

“Mannaz wishes to leverage managed marketing services to accelerate the modernization of tactical and operational marketing-related activities, says Claus Rydkjaer, CEO of Mannaz and continues “by modernizing and professionalizing the approach to marketing planning and execution, it will be possible to work smarter and shift marketing spend from a Paid Media approach towards an Owned Media approach that will be more cost-effective and improve marketing impact. We envisage that this strategic move and collaboration model will be instrumental in doubling our revenue by 2020.”

The long-term approach is expected to increase transparency between media spend and results, with this increase in transparency allowing Mannaz to allocate spend resourcefully into communications that are primarily driving conversion from lead to sale, and secondarily elevating owned and earned channels.

“This ‘always-on’ model is very much in line with our principles of Entangled Marketing,” continued Jespersen. “It will not be constrained and dictated by budgets but rather take into consideration user behavior and their decision journeys. Through servicing the organic and earned customer audiences with valuable, relevant content at the right time and right place at each stage of the customer decision journey, Mannaz will be able to entangle with their audience and drive long term mutual value.”

