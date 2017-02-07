Brady Debuts “Labeling In and Around a Control Panel” Infographic

“Labeling In and Around a Control Panel” Infographic To simplify labeling in your workplace, this new infographic shows the various labeling applications within a control panel and what labels to use on each.

Brady (NYSE:BRC), a global leader in industrial and safety printing systems and solutions, today announced its “Labeling In and Around a Control Panel” Infographic. This infographic explains the various label types needed to identify wires, cable and components in a control panel, and shows where each label should be used.

“An effective labeling system keeps your control panel compliant and organized, helping employees complete their tasks safely and efficiently,” says Chris Gauthier, regional product manager for Brady. “To simplify labeling in your workplace, this new infographic shows the various labeling applications within a control panel and what labels to use on each.”

The infographic explains the safety signs, arc flash labels and lockout tagout devices that should be used on the outside of a panel, as well as various wire and cable, raised panel, barcode, terminal block and component labels to be used inside of the panel. Each label features an explanation of common uses, an application image and where this label would appear on a panel.

View the “Labeling In and Around a Control Panel” Infographic today! To learn more about label characteristics and common label types, download the “Your Next Design Success Includes the Right Label” Guidebook.

