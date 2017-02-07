The Home Care Association of America predicts that people aged 65 or older will grow from 56 million in 2020 to as many as 84 million by 2050. But today, caring for the ever-increasing number of older Americans is putting a significant strain on hospitals, care facilities and families—as America’s overall population ages, the number of potential caregivers isn’t growing fast enough to meet the demand. That’s where companies like Right at Home come in, a leader in the in-home care industry. Backed by 471 U.S. locations and 76 international locations, the rapidly-growing brand—which was recently ranked No. 1 in Senior Care by Entrepreneur magazine—is poised to build off of 2016’s momentum and reach more clients than ever before.

"Our franchisees in the United States, along with our corporate staff in Omaha and our international franchises in the United Kingdom, Canada, Ireland, The Netherlands, Australia, Japan and China, are working together to solve one of the developed world’s biggest problems: helping the elderly and individuals with disabilities age with as much grace and dignity as possible," said Eric Little, Chief Development Officer. "As we continue to expand our reach and add locations, we know that we will continue to make a positive difference in the lives of families around the world.”

Right at Home separates itself from the competition by emphasizing both training and support, focusing on the Right People providing clients with the Right Care. With locations in eight countries and nearly 23,000 caregivers and more than 19,000 clients, Right at Home is able to incorporate the best industry practices from its domestic and international partners into its business model. Right at Home is also on the forefront of innovation in healthcare technology and working to intercept changes in condition through partnerships with multiple prestigious industry studies.

“Our work with Philips and Harvard Medical School demonstrates Right at Home’s commitment to improving the care experience for families who need assistance caring for an aging loved one,” said Little. “As we work to improve the overall delivery of care in our industry, we are proud to be involved with these partnerships, helping make care more personalized and effective for decades to come.”

Twenty-sixteen was also marked by steady development throughout previously untapped markets. Last year, Right at Home opened 45 locations in the U.S., including several in new markets such as Chattanooga, Tennessee; Miami, Florida; Waterloo, Illinois; Lima, Ohio; Anderson, Indiana; Terre Haute, Indiana; Bozeman, Montana; and Issaquah, Washington. Now, as the brand enters 2017, it will continue to focus on increasing the availability of care services nationwide. Right at Home plans to open a total of 30 locations this year with a focus on cities like Jacksonville, Florida; Cleveland, Ohio; Norfolk/Virginia Beach, Virginia; Buffalo, New York; and Spokane, Washington.

"With nearly 500 U.S. locations, 2017 and beyond will be focused on continuing to fulfill our mission of improving the quality of life for as many people as we can," Little added. "Part of fulfilling that mission is to help our current franchisees grow their existing businesses with new customers, and for us to recruit franchisees into the remaining markets that aren’t currently served by a Right at Home location."

ABOUT RIGHT AT HOME:

Founded in 1995, Right at Home offers in-home companionship and personal care and assistance to seniors and disabled adults who want to continue to live independently. Local Right at Home offices are independently owned and operated and directly employ and supervise all caregiving staff, each of whom is thoroughly screened, trained, and bonded/insured prior to entering a client’s home. Right at Home’s global office is based in Omaha, Nebraska, with more than 500 franchise locations in the U.S. and seven other countries. For more information on Right at Home, visit About Right at Home at http://www.rightathome.net/about-us or read the Right at Home franchising blog at http://www.rightathomefranchise.com/blog/. To learn more about franchising opportunities, please visit http://www.rightathomefranchise.com/.