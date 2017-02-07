Total prescription dispensing revenues from specialty drugs at retail, mail, long-term care, and specialty pharmacies reached $115 billion in 2016

Today Drug Channels Institute, a leading management educator for and about the pharmaceutical industry, released its exclusive, in-depth analysis of U.S. pharmacies and pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs). The new 2017 Economic Report on U.S. Pharmacies and Pharmacy Benefit Managers reveals how expensive specialty medications that treat such illnesses as cancer, multiple sclerosis, and hepatitis C are reshaping the role of pharmacy channels and PBMs within the U.S. healthcare system.

“Total prescription dispensing revenues from specialty drugs at retail, mail, long-term care, and specialty pharmacies reached $115 billion in 2016,” says Drug Channels Institute CEO Adam J. Fein, Ph.D., the study's author and a widely regarded expert on pharmaceutical economics and the drug distribution system. “PBM-owned and insurer-owned specialty and mail pharmacies constitute 6 of the country’s largest 15 pharmacies. The largest PBMs and insurers account for 60% of specialty dispensing revenues.”

These findings are among the many insights and trends in this highly regarded report, now in its eighth edition. With more than 140 proprietary charts, exhibits, and data tables, it offers the only complete examination of the pharmacy and PBM industries’ prescription economics, reimbursement models, market structure, growth rates, forces of change, and interactions within the U.S. healthcare system. The report was known in previous editions as The Economic Report on Retail, Mail, and Specialty Pharmacies.

“Retail pharmacies account for a majority of the industry’s dispensed prescriptions but a decreasing share of the industry’s revenues,” Fein adds. “Their prescription profits will suffer as the generic market matures.”

The report also analyzes the crucial healthcare trends that will affect retail, mail, long-term care, and specialty pharmacies. It explores such factors as drug price inflation, the evolving role of formulary rebates, biosimilars, the plateau in generic drugs, pharmacy consolidation, manufacturers’ channel strategies, the growth of narrow pharmacy networks, the controversial 340B Drug Pricing Program, and much more.

To purchase and immediately download the new report, visit

http://drugchannelsinstitute.com/products/industry_report/pharmacy/

About Drug Channels Institute

Drug Channels Institute, a division of Pembroke Consulting, Inc., is a leading provider of specialized management education and computer-based training for and about the pharmaceutical industry. To learn more about its products, visit http://www.drugchannelsinstitute.com/. To access Dr. Fein’s popular Drug Channels blog, visit http://www.drugchannels.net.

Media Contact:

Tamra Feldman

Pembroke Consulting, Inc.

215-523-5700 extension 14

Email: admin(at)pembrokeconsulting(dot)com