Building Engines Announces New Executive Appointments

Building Engines, the Commercial Real Estate industry’s innovation leader for easy-to-use and deploy on-demand property management software today announced the appointment of two new executives to its leadership team; David O’Connor as Chief Financial Officer, and Mark Feldman as Vice President of Marketing. The Company also announced that Scott Sidman has been appointed Chief Marketing & Strategy Officer. Mr. Sidman previously served as the company’s Senior Vice President of Marketing. The new appointments expand Building Engines’ leadership team with experienced technology executives with proven track-records within industry-leading organizations.

“I am pleased to welcome David and Mark to the leadership team,” said David Osborn, CEO of Building Engines. “Both are leaders in their domains, and have demonstrated tremendous ability to drive growth. As we continue to solve large and complex challenges for our Commercial Real Estate customers and partners, we are confident that David and Mark will help to elevate the quality of these efforts.”

Mr. O’Connor comes to the Company from Buildium, where as CFO he raised $90 Million in funding and helped grow the company by 250%, leading to the sale of a majority interest in the company to Silver Lake Partners and Sumeru Equity Partners. He brings a wealth of financial, strategic management, and corporate development experience with fast-growing technology companies including AppNeta, ServiceCEO and Oblicore. Mr. O’Connor earned his B.S.B.A. from Bucknell University and his M.B.A. from Duke University.

Mr. Feldman brings extensive demand generation, corporate communications and product marketing experience to the Building Engines team. Most recently, as Vice President of Marketing at Motion Recruitment Partners, he was responsible for developing a high-performance marketing organization that drove revenue growth by $100 Million and community membership by 7X. He has been a catalyst for high-growth software and services companies including Korn Ferry, Backupify, AgION Technologies, and NetProspex, where he was instrumental in expanding the company’s go-to-market strategy and establishing industry leadership leading to its acquisition by Dun and Bradstreet. Mr. Feldman earned his B.Com. from McGill University.

As newly appointed Chief Marketing and Strategy Officer, Mr. Sidman will continue his 12-year tenure with the business to continue leading strategic marketing and growth opportunities for the company. In his new role, he will focus on expanding Building Engines’ relationships in the broader real estate market to create customer-centric product and company growth initiatives. He will also focus his efforts internally to ensure the customer experience with Building Engines is consistent with its brand promise.

About Building Engines

Building Engines is the leading cloud-based provider of property management software for operations teams at commercial office, medical, retail, and industrial real estate properties. Our web and mobile applications seamlessly connect property management teams with the activities, data, and insights they need to improve operational efficiency, mitigate risk, improve tenant satisfaction and engagement, and make more informed operations decisions. Clients of Building Engines include many of the leading public REITs, private owner/managers, and third-party management firms in the United States and Canada. For more information about Building Engines, please visit: http://www.buildingengines.com.