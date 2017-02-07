NFI’s Jeff Kanterman to Speak at RILA with 7-Eleven

NFI's Vice President of Transportation Management, Jeff Kanterman, will speak at RILA with 7-Eleven on February 13th.

Jeff Kanterman, NFI’s Vice President of Transportation Management, will speak at the Retail Industry Leaders Association (RILA) Supply Chain Conference with popular international convenience store operator, 7-Eleven. The presentation, “Take Control of Your Supply Chain,” will take place Monday, February 13th with 7-Eleven’s Logistics Director, Carl Weaver, at the Gaylord Palm Resort and Convention Center in Orlando, Fla.

The session delves into NFI’s supply chain solution for the convenience store customer, allowing 7-Eleven to gain better control of its supply chain by implementing a transportation management program and overarching best practices. The solution led to cost efficiencies and streamlined transportation operations.

“The session allows attendees to gain a perspective on how collaboration and implementing best practices can improve vendor management,” said Kanterman. “NFI creates uniquely engineered solutions that best fit the company’s needs and this partnership is a great example of that.”

Beginning as a transportation company in 1932, NFI has grown into a $1.3 billion end-to-end supply chain solutions provider with expertise in retail and many other industries. NFI’s brokerage and transportation management services have experienced tremendous growth across North America. These services are complemented by NFI’s 2,600 company drivers, operating a dedicated transportation fleet of 2,200 tractors and 8,200 trailers. NFI provides consistent capacity with asset and non-asset based transportation solutions, paired services such as cross-docking and warehousing to develop the optimum supply chain solution.

Visit NFI at the RILA Supply Chain Conference in exhibit booth 529. Click here for more information on the conference session and RILA.

About NFI -- NFI is a fully integrated supply chain solutions provider headquartered in Cherry Hill, N.J. Privately held by the Brown family since its inception in 1932, NFI generates more than $1.3 billion in annual revenue and employs more than 8,300 associates. NFI owns facilities globally and operates more than 31 million square feet of warehouse and distribution space. Its company-owned fleet consists of over 2,200 tractors and 8,200 trailers, operated by more than 2,600 company drivers and 325 owner operators. Its business lines include dedicated transportation, warehousing, intermodal, brokerage, transportation management, global logistics, and real estate services. For more information about NFI, visit http://www.nfiindustries.com or call 1-877-NFI-3777.