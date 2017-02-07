Izaak Walton League Hires Jared Mott as Conservation Director

IWLA Conservation Director Jared Mott I’m excited about this opportunity to join the Izaak Walton League’s team and be part of the League’s work to expand volunteer stream monitoring across the country.

The Izaak Walton League of America is pleased to announce that Jared Mott joined our staff as Conservation Director. Mott will lead planning and implementation of the League’s conservation work, including developing a national legislative and public policy agenda and engaging grassroots advocates in support of this effort.

Mott has dedicated his career to conserving habitat and natural resources while advocating for public access to healthy lands. He spent four years as Policy Director for the Bull Moose Sportsmen’s Alliance, where he executed the organization’s strategies for natural resource management, public lands access and protection, and sportsmen’s issues. Most recently, as Senior Policy Analyst at the Northeast-Midwest Institute, he worked with members of Congress and their staff to address Mississippi River conservation issues.

“We’re excited to have Jared join our team as Conservation Director,” says IWLA Executive Director Scott Kovarovics. “He has the skills and experience in policy and advocacy the position demands. Jared also has a passion for conservation and the outdoors shared by Ikes across the country.”

One of the League’s priorities this year is our Clean Water Challenge. Our goal: to monitor 100,000 more stream sites by the League’s 100th anniversary. And there is an urgent need to expand stream monitoring. According to the Environmental Protection Agency, only 20 percent of America’s streams and rivers are monitored for water quality. Run-off from parking lots, backyards, and farm fields presents a serious threat to water quality across the nation. With potential pollution sources so dispersed, it’s nearly impossible to accurately assess stream health – good or bad – unless more stream sites are monitored more frequently at the local level. Citizen-based stream monitoring is a proven solution. The Izaak Walton League has the tools – and decades of experience with citizen science – to do it. Visit our Clean Water Challenge web page for more details.

“I’m excited about this opportunity to join the Izaak Walton League’s team and be part of the League’s work to expand volunteer stream monitoring across the country,” says Mott. “Clean water is critical to the outdoor recreation that I love. I look forward to continuing to protect the places that played such an important role in my life and working to ensure future generations can enjoy the same opportunities."

Mott holds a law degree from the University of Mississippi and a bachelor’s degree from Millsaps College in Jackson, Mississippi.

