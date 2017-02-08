The PromGirl and PromGuy show will be held on Monday, February 13th at 8pm at the iconic ArtBeam, a stunning 12,000 square feet venue, located in the heart of New York Fashion Week events.

The PromGirl and PromGuy fashion show is the first prom-themed formal wear show to be held during New York Fashion Week. Models will grace the runway in gowns and tuxedos that show off the hottest trends for the 2017 Prom Season, including a sneak preview of a future collaboration between Randy Jackson and PromGuy.com. The show will also feature “real” teens (who are not professional models) from across the country. From a male ballet dancer in Brooklyn to a football player who trains rescue K-9s in Newport Beach, from a San Francisco teen who aspires to encourage reading and literacy to a budding entrepreneur in Chicago, PromGirl and PromGuy are proud to give teens the opportunity to express themselves through fashion.

PromGirl and PromGuy are honored to have rising Latin Pop Star, Sammi Sanchez, who will be introduced by her manager and mentor, Grammy Award-winning producer and former American Idol judge, Randy Jackson. In addition, special guests Kalani Hilliker (Dance Moms) and worldwide modeling phenomenon, Madeline Stuart, will walk in the fashion show. Madeline, described as the first professional model with Down Syndrome, is an advocate for inclusiveness and diversity and has walked during New York Fashion Week twice.

PromGirl is the largest online retailer of prom and special occasion dresses for teens, delivering authentic high-quality fashion for over 17 years. PromGuy is a nationwide leader in online formalwear, delivering the world’s finest designer tuxedo and suit rentals for prom and special occasions.

Influenced by today’s top trends, PromGirl and PromGuy ensure their designer collections of dresses, tuxedos, and suits are always current, reflecting a variety of styles for every personality, body shape and size. When looking for inspiration for the 2017 Fashion Show, PromGirl and PromGuy looked to the pillar of who their companies are about… the teenagers that they dress. To them, the word "Prom" holds a deeper meaning than "high school dance"—it’s an acronym that encapsulates the inherent individuality of their customers. Powerful, Real, One, More—it is these words that truly capture the uniqueness of teens and the Spring 2017 collection.

“From the day that we launched PromGirl.com, our customers have inspired us with their individuality, authenticity, and unique sense of self. It is our great privilege to provide an outlet for teen girls across the country and around the world to express themselves through fashion, and I am proud to highlight this during New York Fashion Week.” – David Wilkenfeld, CEO PromGirl

“PromGuy is proud to celebrate the uniqueness of every American teen. We want everyone to look and feel their best, and empower their individual style with fashion that always makes a personal statement.” – Peter Abruzzo, CEO PromGuy

About PromGirl

Founded in 1998, PromGirl, the largest online retailer of special occasion fashions, offers an extensive selection of high-quality, “in-stock” dresses at a wide-ranging price point through its online store at PromGirl.com and SimplyDresses.com. Via its websites, mobile and social platforms, PromGirl is known for delivering a best-in-class shopping experience and puts their customers at the forefront of everything they do. PromGirl’s reach is global and they proudly deliver “dream dresses” to over 140 international destinations. With an expert team of seasoned professionals in NYC and Middletown, DE, and a state of the art facility in NJ that houses hundreds of thousands of dresses, each year, PromGirl donates thousands of dresses to those in need and contributes financially to multiple charities. https://www.promgirl.com/

About PromGuy

PromGuy is an online expert in formalwear, delivering the world’s finest designer tuxedo and suit rentals. Offering the finest fabrics ever introduced to rental, color coordination, and a guaranteed fit, their designer-driven collections fuse classic elegance with modern swagger. It’s the details that make the difference: luxury fabrics, sleeker cuts, narrower lapels, sophisticated colors and authentic tailoring. Exclusively on PromGuy.com for Prom 2017, for a limited time, complimentary Randy Jackson collectible bowties will be offered with every tuxedo rental. PromGuy.com is putting the fashion back into formalwear. Headquartered in Chicago with a 240,000-square foot facility in Memphis, PromGuy ships direct to their customer’s doorstep—coast to coast—one week prior to the event. Their expert team and Fit Specialists are standing by to ensure the PromGuy experience is top notch, with the perfect look to reflect every unique style. https://promguy.com/