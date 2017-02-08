SyferLock GridGuard “SyferLock now provides users of Lieberman Software’s ERPM with a device-less alternative for two-factor and multi-factor authentication," said Cardell.

SyferLock Technology Corporation (http://www.SyferLock.com) today announced that it has proven interoperability of its GridGuard™ two-factor and multi-factor authentication solutions with Lieberman Software’s privileged identity management platform, Enterprise Random Password Manager™ (ERPM). SyferLock’s software-based solutions now provide two-factor and multi-factor authentication to protect access to Lieberman Software’s ERPM, without the need for hardware tokens and without mobile device dependency like SMS-based and push-based solutions.

“We continue to expand the platforms that SyferLock can readily integrate with. We are pleased that SyferLock’s software-based authentication solutions are now interoperable with Lieberman Software,” stated Chris Cardell, CEO of SyferLock. “SyferLock now provides users of Lieberman Software’s ERPM with a device-less alternative for two-factor and multi-factor authentication. SyferLock’s authentication solutions are easy to use and easy to integrate with Lieberman Software’s solutions,” said Cardell.

“Lieberman Software is in the business of securing privileged passwords and SyferLock is in the business of providing software-based authentication to secure access for every user,” said Jonathan Sander, VP of Product Strategy for Lieberman Software. “SyferLock is ready to integrate with Lieberman Software’s privileged identity management platform and now provides our customers with another option for two-factor and multi-factor authentication” added Sander.

SyferLock’s GridGuard delivers two-factor and multi-factor authentication utilizing patented software-based grids to convert static passwords/PINs into secure one-time passwords or PINs (“OTPs”). SyferLock’s flexible, adaptable solutions enable enterprises to cost-effectively address strong authentication across a range of use cases and with a range of platforms.

For more information about SyferLock’s software-based two-factor and multi-factor authentication solutions or for information about becoming a SyferLock Sales Partner, contact us at sales(at)syferlock(dot)com or +1 855.793.3756.

About Lieberman Software Corporation

Lieberman Software blocks cyber attacks that bypass conventional enterprise defenses and penetrate the network perimeter. The company provides award-winning privileged identity management and security management products. By automatically securing privileged access – both on-premises and in the cloud – Lieberman Software controls access to systems with sensitive data, and defends against malicious insiders, zero day attacks and other advanced cyber threats. For more information, visit http://www.liebsoft.com.

About SyferLock Technology Corporation

SyferLock is a provider of next-generation token-less OTP authentication solutions. SyferLock offers an innovative software-based alternative to hard tokens, smart cards and other authentication solutions. SyferLock delivers two-factor and multi-factor authentication utilizing patented software-based grids to convert static passwords/PINs into device-less one-time passwords/PINs (OTPs). Increasingly, enterprises are turning to SyferLock and its superior software-based authentication solutions to strengthen security, eliminate hardware tokens and to reduce Total Cost of Ownership (TCO). SyferLock serves organizations worldwide in a number of markets including Utilities/Energy, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Banking/Financial Services, Government and Media/Entertainment. For more information, visit http://www.syferlock.com.

SyferLock Technology Corporation, SyferLock Cloud Authentication Service™, GridGuard™, GridSoftToken™, GridPro™, GridWare™, GridPass™, GridPIN™, GridPic™ and MyGrid™ are trademarks of SyferLock Technology Corporation. SyferLock Technology Corporation System and Method are covered by U.S. Patent nos. 7,143,440 & 7,725,712, with additional International Patents and Patents Pending. All third party trademarks, trade names or service marks are the property of their respective owners.