BLI Analysts Award Color Printer Picks to Dell, HP and Ricoh

Buyers Laboratory (BLI), a division of Keypoint Intelligence, the world's leading independent provider of testing services and analytical information for the document imaging industry, announces the winners of its highly sought-after Winter 2017 Pick awards in the color printer and MFP categories, with the honors going to stellar devices from Dell, HP and Ricoh. Awarded twice annually, Picks acknowledge the products that gave the best performances in BLI’s extensive suite of lab tests in the previous six months.

BLI’s Winter 2017 Picks go to the following exceptional devices:

DELL INC.

Color Smart Printer 5840cdn

Outstanding Color Printer for Large Workgroups

HP INC.

PageWide Pro 477 MFP Series

Outstanding Business Inkjet MFP

RICOH USA, INC.

SP C435DN

(Also sold under the Lanier and Savin brand names)

Outstanding Color Printer for Mid-Size Workgroups

Dell Wins with Value and Ease of Use

The Color Smart Printer 5840cdn has earned a Winter 2017 Pick for Outstanding Color Printer for Large Workgroups, thanks to its intuitive design and low cost of ownership. “Fast speeds, high-quality color and a lower than average total cost of ownership make the Color Smart Printer 5840cdn the winning choice for large workgroups,” said Kaitlin Shaw, BLI Editor, Printers/A4 MFPs. “In addition to its excellent value, the device is easy to use and offers flexible mobile print support, straightforward access to cloud content, and simple navigation via the touchscreen panel and drivers.”

HP Shines with Economical Alternative to Laser

HP’s PageWide Pro 477 models took home the award for Outstanding Business Inkjet MFP. “The PageWide Pro offers the reliability, functionality and speed you’d expect from a laser model, but with the low cost and reduced waste of ink technology,” said BLI Senior Test Technician Tony Maceri. “And because the default image quality is comparable to competitive laser models, it’s a great choice for business users.”

Ricoh Provides High Productivity and Low Cost

Ricoh was recognized in the mid-size workgroup categories with its SP C435DN. “Ricoh color printers have long been known for their value and the SP C435DN is no exception, offering significant savings over the competition,” said BLI Director of Office Equipment Product Analysis Marlene Orr. “And the Ricoh SP C435DN combines excellent reliability and simple maintenance for increased uptime, fast speeds and an intuitive design for increased worker productivity, and vibrant color output, making it ideal for mid-size workgroups.”

About BLI Pick Awards

Buyers Laboratory (BLI) is the world's leading independent provider of analytical information and services to the digital imaging and document management industry. For over 50 years, buyers have relied on BLI to help them differentiate products’ strengths and weaknesses and make the best purchasing decisions, while industry sales, marketing and product professionals have turned to BLI for insightful competitive intelligence and valued guidance on product development, competitive positioning and sales channel and marketing support. With its Pick awards, BLI gives special recognition in each category to those products that provided the most outstanding performances in BLI’s exhaustive lab tests. Its Outstanding Achievement awards acknowledge products or capabilities that stand out for attributes such as innovation, usefulness, energy efficiency or value. BLI’s awards stand alone in that they are based on a rigorous battery of lab tests. The evaluation includes an extensive durability test, during a portion of which each unit is run at the manufacturer’s maximum duty cycle. Other performance attributes evaluated include ease of use, media handling, productivity and value. Each product that successfully passes BLI’s lab test earns BLI’s Recommended or Highly Recommended seal and a BLI Certificate of Reliability and the best performers qualify as Pick contenders. Consequently, a BLI Pick is a hard-earned award that buyers and IT directors can trust to better guide them in their acquisition decisions.

For more information on Buyers Laboratory, please call 973-797-2100, visit http://www.buyerslab.com, or email info(at)buyerslab.com.

About Keypoint Intelligence

Keypoint Intelligence is a global data and market intelligence leader for the digital imaging industry. The company has over 125 professionals around the world who provide critical planning and go-to-market services, including in-depth market research, competitive intelligence, sales training, product testing, content creation, and customer engagement. For more information, contact Mike Fergus at mike.fergus(at)buyerslab.com or +1 973.797.2150.