Buyers Laboratory (BLI), a division of Keypoint Intelligence, the world's leading independent provider of testing services and analytical information to the document imaging industry, announces the winners of its coveted Winter 2017 Pick awards in the monochrome printer and printer MFP categories, with the honors going to stellar devices from Brother, Dell, and Xerox. Awarded twice annually, Picks acknowledge the products that gave the best performances in BLI’s extensive suite of lab tests in the previous six months.

BLI’s Winter 2017 Picks go to the following exceptional devices:

BROTHER INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION

HL-L6300DW

Outstanding Printer for Mid-Size Workgroups

MFC-L2700DW/MFC-L2740DW

Outstanding MFP for SOHO Environments

DELL INC.

Smart Printer S2830dn

Outstanding Printer for Small Workgroups

Smart Printer S5830dn

Outstanding Printer for Large Workgroups

XEROX CORPORATION

WorkCentre 3335

Outstanding MFP for Small Workgroups

WorkCentre 3345

Outstanding MFP for Mid-Size Workgroups

Brother Excels with Affordable, High Value Devices

Brother’s monochrome models demonstrated winning performances in BLI lab testing, winning Picks in two categories for the Winter 2017 season. “Brother’s monochrome printers and MFPs provide business users with exactly what they need in a monochrome device—affordability, ease of use and superb reliability,” said BLI Director of Office Equipment Product Analysis Marlene Orr. “The MFC-L2700DW and MFC-L2740DW are compact and affordable MFPs perfect for small and home offices, providing full functionality for very little upfront investment. The HL-L6300DW gives mid-size workgroups fast speeds, cloud connectivity and a low cost of ownership.”

Dell Delivers Flexibility and Ease of Use

Based on the outstanding performance in BLI lab testing, two of Dell’s monochrome printers took home Picks in the small and large workgroup categories. “The Dell Smart Printers S2830dn and S5830dn feature flexible mobile print support, including easy access to cloud content, and impressive, professional looking output,” said Editor, A4 Printers/MFPs Kaitlin Shaw. “The devices’ well-organized touchscreen control panels and print drivers make for a smooth, easy experience that end users will appreciate. These monochrome printers offer excellent black and white solutions for small and large workgroups.”

Xerox Offers…

Two desktop MFPs from Xerox earned BLI Picks for their intuitive design and flexible feature set. “An excellent choice for busy workgroups, the Xerox WorkCentre 3335 and WorkCentre 3345 provide excellent reliability and an intuitive design that promise maximum uptime for users,” said BLI Senior Test Technician Tony Maceri. “And when you add in the flexible mobile print support, easy-to-navigate drivers and professional looking output, it’s easy to see why these Xerox MFPs won BLI Picks.”

About BLI Pick Awards

Buyers Laboratory (BLI) is the world's leading independent provider of analytical information and services to the digital imaging and document management industry. For over 50 years, buyers have relied on BLI to help them differentiate products’ strengths and weaknesses and make the best purchasing decisions, while industry sales, marketing and product professionals have turned to BLI for insightful competitive intelligence and valued guidance on product development, competitive positioning and sales channel and marketing support. With its Pick awards, BLI gives special recognition in each category to those products that provided the most outstanding performances in BLI’s exhaustive lab tests. Its Outstanding Achievement awards acknowledge products or capabilities that stand out for attributes such as innovation, usefulness, energy efficiency or value. BLI’s awards stand alone in that they are based on a rigorous battery of lab tests. The evaluation includes an extensive durability test, during a portion of which each unit is run at the manufacturer’s maximum duty cycle. Other performance attributes evaluated include ease of use, media handling, productivity and value. Each product that successfully passes BLI’s lab test earns BLI’s Recommended or Highly Recommended seal and a BLI Certificate of Reliability and the best performers qualify as Pick contenders. Consequently, a BLI Pick is a hard-earned award that buyers and IT directors can trust to better guide them in their acquisition decisions.

For more information on Buyers Laboratory, please call 973-797-2100, visit http://www.buyerslab.com, or email info(at)buyerslab(dot)com.

About Keypoint Intelligence

Keypoint Intelligence is a global data and market intelligence leader for the digital imaging industry. The company has over 125 professionals around the world who provide critical planning and go-to-market services, including in-depth market research, competitive intelligence, sales training, product testing, content creation, and customer engagement. For more information, contact Mike Fergus at mike.fergus(at)buyerslab(dot)com or +1 973.797.2150.