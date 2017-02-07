Project Management Software 'ClickUp' Releases Multi-View Dashboard

ClickUp, project management platform startup from Silicon Valley https://clickup.com, has updated their product to showcase a new way of organizing a team’s information.

The new system is unlike existing project management interfaces, as it organizes task information and activity using three different views.

The Views themselves are named to reflect their function, the names being Board View, List View, and Box View. It’s important to note that each view is fundamentally different is users can use one or more of the Views.

Board View reflects a Scrum board and offers Agile teams with an easy way to structure their tasks.

List View is designed for workers with multiple projects or hectic tasks

Box View is designed for managers and presents information within the context of the larger picture.

While the information presented is the same in case, the different organizational structures cater to different specific roles on a team so that productivity doesn’t suffer from a “one-size-fits-all” approach.

“For instance,” explained Chris Cunningham from ClickUp, “a project manager has different priorities than a developer does. When you can reduce obstacles that affect those roles individually it’s really valuable. Suddenly your lead developer is more effective which helps related functions, and before long you can have a snowball effect of productivity gains.”

The product, which is primarily focused on startups and small teams at this phase, hopes that the multiple views system combined with other product efforts in the works will combine to produce a new standard in product management solutions.

Employees throughout the startup are quick to cite a shared drive for excellence as the number one thing driving feature creation, and they believe their latest creation will be something users latch onto.

ClickUp is launching March 1st, 2017 as a “developer first” project management platform.