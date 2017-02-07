America’s housing market is – in many ways – back to the levels we saw during the boom of the mid-2000’s, but the reality is much more complex,” Mark Boud, Chief Economist of Metrostudy.

Metrostudy, a Hanley Wood company, announced today the launch of its 2017 quarterly webinar series that will cover local market opportunities and challenges as well as how builders in their markets are responding to pressure and capitalizing on opportunity at any stage of the housing cycle.

The first in the series is a National Housing Forecast Webcast slated for February 15 at 2:00 p.m. ET. Participants will receive a briefing from Mark Boud, Chief Economist of Metrostudy, on the state of housing in the United States, to include economic projections. Metrostudy regional directors will also provide an in-depth look at residential construction in the southeast portion of the country, with a focus on Florida and North Carolina.

“America’s housing market is – in many ways – back to the levels we saw during the boom of the mid-2000’s, but the reality is much more complex,” said Boud. “These webinars will be the perfect venue to explore the local market realities and how they connect to the broader housing trends in the country as a whole.”

In addition to Boud, featured Metrostudy speakers will include Tony Polito (Regional Director Tampa/Sarasota), Anthony Crocco (Regional Director Jacksonville, Orlando and Central FL) and Jay Colvin (Regional Director NC and SC). Discussion topics include:



National Update – Mark Boud will present a state of the union on the current residential construction market

The New Administration – How will Trump’s policies affect the housing market?

Trends – What are the key trends, forecasts and indices impacting the housing market?

Housing Cycle – Where are we in the housing cycle?

Local View – Metrostudy market experts will drill down on opportunities and challenges in the following markets:

-Tampa/Sarasota, FL

-Jacksonville, Orlando and Central FL

-Charlotte and Raleigh-Durham, NC



A Q&A session will follow the core presentation.

More information on how to register can be found here.

To learn more about the series or to suggest a topic, please contact Heather Knutson at hknutson(at)metrostudy(dot)com.

