Approyo Achieves SAP Certification for Cloud

Approyo, a leading enterprise SAP HANA Solutions Provider, announced today has achieved SAP Certified in Cloud in partnership with PCM. Approyo is the first North America SAP partner to achieve SAP Certification for SAP HANA Operation Services, Infrastructure Operation Services and Cloud.

Market conditions are changing in the blink of an eye. To thrive in such an environment, companies must have immediate access to relevant raw data, presented in a way that facilitates good decision-making. Using SAP HANA powered by Approyo in a properly certified cloud environment allows companies to access this data and make real-time decisions.

“This latest SAP certification is a tremendous accomplishment for our business, reflecting a significant investment in our SAP services alongside our partner PCM” said Christopher Carter, CEO at Approyo. “We know clients look for SAP certifications when they are researching SAP Partners and we are proud to be able to offer this to our clients.”

Approyo has been providing SAP HANA solutions such as SAP S/4HANA 1610 in the cloud for the last three years. Approyo built an entire platform using the best solutions in the market, allowing clients to move SAP HANA quickly and benefit immediately without the massive upfront cost structure typically seen with those bare metal solutions.

To learn more about SAP solutions from Approyo, click here: http://www.approyo.com/sap-solutions

Download the free Whitepaper, Certifications for SAP HANA Production Environments from Approyo, click here: http://www.approyo.com/certifications-for-sap-hana-production

Approyo is a global SAP HANA start up focus partner for products and services that include upgrades, comprehensive remote operations/managed services, consulting, hosting and implementations and cloud services. Approyo differentiates itself by offering scalable managed SAP HANA solutions for organizations of all size.

