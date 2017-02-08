Startup Weekend Ventura County Offers Entrepreneurs Online Education

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

January 30, 2017 – Startup Weekend Ventura County (SWVC) announces today that it has compiled a series of videos for the benefit of entrepreneurs who do not speak fluent startups. These entrepreneurs, referred to as “off the grid”, are at a disadvantage when it comes to raising venture capital. Many Venture capitalists will pass because such companies will require more help navigating the venture world than others.

The videos, organized into a playlist on YouTube under the name of “Learn to be an On the Grid Entrepreneur”, are the contributions of attorneys fluent in startup speak. They are Brent Reinke and Laura McAvoy of Musick Peeler & Garrett LLP, Steve Sereboff of SoCalIP, Ryan Hong of Michelman & Robinson, and Rennee Dehesa of Schuck Becker & Dehesa. The topics include intellectual properties, advisory board, incorporation, incentive stock option, board of directors and venture capital terms.

“SWVC 2016 offered similar education seminars during meal times,” said Martin Shum, a representative of Dignity Health St. Johns Hospitals and a board member of Camarillo Chamber of Commerce. “But the participants were so engrossed in their work that few attended. By putting the talks on video and posting them online makes more sense. This way, entrepreneurs can learn in their own time.”

Startup Weekend Ventura County (http://startupweekendventuracounty.com), organized by Camarillo Chamber of Commerce and Dignity Health St. Johns Hospitals, will be held on April 21, 22 and 23, 2017 at Rancho Campana High School in Camarillo, California. This 54-hour event invites intrapreneurial agriculturalists and healthcare specialists to team up with entrepreneurs, engineers and business professionals to address healthcare and agricultural challenges with innovative big data solutions.

