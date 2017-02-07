TUNE recently announced a new chief technology officer: industry veteran and software architect Dan Koch. As CTO, Dan is responsible for the product and engineering organizations for the TUNE Marketing Console and HasOffers, overseeing the work of more than a hundred technical professionals building the industry-leading solution for mobile and performance marketing.

Dan was previously a Director of Engineering and In-App Marketing at TUNE. TUNE had previously acquired Artisan Mobile, for which Dan had served as Director of Product Development. Artisan was the industry’s first mobile experience management (MEM) platform, allowing businesses to analyze, manage and enhance their existing mobile applications in real-time without writing code or resubmitting to app stores.

"Marketers are in a constant struggle with the gap between what they need to do to succeed and what their marketing technology makes possible. By aligning the world-class product and engineering talent we have at TUNE, we can deliver something that obliterates this gap: the ultimate marketing stack that ties a comprehensive understanding of the user into everything a marketer needs to do to win,” Koch said.

“Dan has shown an incredible aptitude for bringing together product and engineering disciplines, but most importantly his management style is humble and respectful to those he serves while passionate and inspired toward innovation. If you met Dan, you’d be wowed by his unique combination of intellect and genuine care. Most importantly, he will help to demonstrate and foster our chief value at TUNE which is to be excellent to each other.” - Peter Hamilton, CEO and Partner at TUNE.

Previously, Dan served as the chief Agile Project Management Coach for the 3,000+ member Best Buy Technology Group, as well as the technical lead on the full re-platforming and relaunch of Best Buy's My Reward Zone customer loyalty web presence. He also served as a project lead, architect, and solution owner for the United States Air Force's Model and Simulation Training Toolkit, used to train more than fifty thousand United States service members annually via theater-wide air combat simulation.

Dan is a graduate of both the University of Pennsylvania (BSE EE ’06) and of the Villanova University School of Business (MTM ’09), and has served as a software architect, technical lead, and project manager for multiple Fortune 500 companies as well as the United States Department of Defense.

About TUNE

TUNE is replacing old marketing technologies with innovative solutions that help today’s marketers and their partners effectively manage marketing campaigns, engage the right audiences, optimize performance and grow their business. TUNE’s solutions are the most trusted among the top-grossing mobile marketers and the largest scale advertising platforms, with an attention to accuracy, reliability, and transparency.

Headquartered in Seattle, Washington with over 375 employees in nine offices worldwide, TUNE is the most widely adopted solution to measure mobile marketing performance and is trusted by brands such as Expedia, Sephora, EA, CVS, Subway, New York Times, Line Corporation and more.

For more information, visit ​​http://www.tune.com