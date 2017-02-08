It's nearly physically impossible for someone to put together a more cost-effective and secure solution. - John Clune, CEO, Cavern Technologies

For the past six years, JE Dunn Construction has provided construction services for Cavern Technologies located in the Meritex Caves in Lenexa, Kan. Projects have included both the initial construction of data center space and its further expansion. This partnership has led to the latest expansion phase, recently completed in December 2016. Bell/Knott & Associates was the architect and Gibbens Drake Scott, Inc. was the mechanical, electrical and plumbing design firm.

This Cavern expansion includes approximately 16,000 square feet of whitespace with best-in-class raised access floor space contained in a hard-shell structure of masonry walls and 60 feet of solid rock above. Open suite spaces are designed to be flexible and customizable for client needs. A fully stocked break area, modern and spacious wash rooms and several meeting spaces are part of this overall facility.

Security is a top priority for Cavern as it seeks to provide the highest quality mission-critical services for its clients, who span Fortune 1000 firms across multiple segments, including financial services, healthcare, high-tech and legal sectors. All access points are controlled with around-the-clock client access through manned, key card and biometric controls. The facility is also equipped with a state-of-the-art Network Operations Center (NOC) with 24/7/365 manned monitoring and redundant power and energy solutions, including advanced Flywheel technology. A full size four-foot-high delivery dock with key card access control, is provided for equipment delivery and eight-foot-wide ramp-accessible corridors connect all suite spaces.

The structure is completely non-combustible with emergency exits provided on all sides. All materials are made of low-contaminating products that reduce dust, chemical, off-gassing and contamination. The structure is fully environmentally contained, including self-closing doors, sealed exterior penetrations, use of vapor barriers, and separation of spaces with strategically placed full height walls which isolate the facility from the exterior.

Uniquely located in the Meritex Caves in Lenexa, Kan., this subterranean status gives Cavern an edge in protecting clients' data from above-ground natural disasters, like hurricanes and tornadoes. Cavern Technologies President John Clune, also points out, "It's nearly physically impossible for someone to put together a more cost-effective and secure solution."

