Mirror Mirror Beauty Boutique is pleased to reveal the arrival of CoolSculpting’s latest applicator, the CoolAdvantage Plus. Last year, CoolSculpting redesigned its handpiece for maximum results. Now, the nonsurgical fat elimination system offers even better results with the CoolAdvantage Plus. As a premier CoolSculpting provider, Mirror Mirror Beauty Boutique is one of the nation’s first cosmetic practices to offer this technologically advanced applicator.

CoolSculpting arrived on the aesthetic market in 2010, when it was approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) as a safe method of reducing isolated areas of fatty tissue. Using the science of Cryolipolysis, CoolSculpting freezes away fat cells, utilizing cool temperatures to reduce the unsightly tissue by 25-30%. With no incisions, little chance for complications and a fast treatment time, CoolSculpting is becoming one of the industry’s most popular procedures. To date, more than 3.5 million CoolSculpting treatments have been performed around the world.

At the 2016 American Academy of Dermatology (AAD) Annual Meeting in Washington D.C., the maker of CoolSculpting, Zeltiq Aesthetics, introduced its newest line of redesigned applicators. The CoolAdvantage utilizes a 3-in-1 applicator to treat a variety of target areas. More efficient and effective, the CoolAdvantage offers a more comfortable procedure, in half the time, while still providing the same desirable results as traditional CoolSculpting.

Now on the market, the CoolAdvantage Plus applicator has been once again updated for maximum contact with pinchable fatty tissue. The enhanced handpiece design means consistent results across a broader treatment area. With a large area vacuum cup, the applicator is more versatile for multiple areas treatments. Additionally, the innovative, contoured shape equals a more comfortable procedure. Over 85% of the subjects, in recent CoolAdvantage testing, preferred their experience with the new handpiece.

CoolSculpting’s CoolAdvantage Plus uses an adjustable applicator, that can be modified to provide a customized treatment. The applicators include the CoolCurve Advantage Plus Contour, for the flanks or ‘love handles’, and the CoolCore Advantage Plus Contour for areas such as the abdomen or ‘muffin top’. Moreover, the whole original CoolSculpting family of applicators is still available, like the CoolAdvantage, CoolMini and CoolSmooth PRO; ready to treat almost any area of stubborn fat, including the upper arms, breasts and submental fat, sometimes called the ‘double chin’.

Mirror Mirror Beauty Boutique was founded by renowned plastic surgeon, Paul Vitenas, MD FACS, in 2014. Located on the ground level of Vitenas Cosmetic Surgery’s modern office space, the location brings patients two CoolSculpting machines for DualSculpting capabilities, as well as the most current selection of applicators. Patients can enjoy their CoolSculpting procedure in a comfortable, private treatment room, watching complimentary Netflix or surfing the web on free Wi-Fi. With four graduates from the prestigious CoolSculpting University on staff, Mirror Mirror Beauty Boutique ensures every patient received an unmatched level of care.

Mirror Mirror Beauty Boutique is one of the first medspas in Houston to offer patients the CoolAdvantage Plus handpiece. If you would like to find out more about CoolSculpting’s CoolAdvantage Plus applicator, contact Mirror Mirror Beauty Boutique at 281.810.9083 or fill out the online Contact Us form. CoolSculpting consultations at Mirror Mirror Beauty Boutique are complimentary.