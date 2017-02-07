According to The NPD Group’s Distributor Track and Commercial Reseller Tracking Service, large format commercial displays (LFCDs) saw some of the strongest growth in the B2B indirect channel over the past year, compared to other NPD categories. LFCD sales grew 40 percent year-over-year in the 12 months ending December 2016, driven by customer demand for increasingly larger displays and touchscreen capabilities.

“Large format commercial displays have become universal in conference rooms, airports, call centers, hospitals, retail stores and more. Displays that are more interactive with users will continue to drive growth in this segment,” stated Michael Diamond, Director, Industry Analysis, Commercial Technology for The NPD Group.

Last year, U.S. dollar sales of LFCDs with a screen size of 80 inches and greater increased 129 percent year-over-year. In addition to larger screen sizes, demand for touchscreen technology was a contributor to revenue growth in 2016. In the 12 months ending December 2016, dollar sales of LFCDs with touchscreen capability increased 75 percent versus the same period a year prior.

“The foodservice and hospitality industries have tremendous potential to meet consumer needs by enlisting LFCDs,” said Diamond. “For quick service restaurants, transparency is key, and LFCDs allow consumers to see menu ingredients and restaurants to promote higher margin items. In the highly competitive hospitality business, hotels are leveraging the technology to promote ancillary services in addition to more robust amenities to achieve customer delight and increasingly leveraging LFCDs to do so.”

