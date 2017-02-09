Epro Introduces a New Look to its Branding

Epro Services, Inc., a developer of waterproofing and contaminant barrier systems, announces the unveiling of its branding campaign including a new logo, website and renaming of products and systems. The updated branding better reflects who Epro is and what they want to convey to their clients. Epro is constantly looking to improve its systems and needed a way to educate clients on its philosophy. Peter Grant, Vice President of Marketing and Sales, says "We are excited about being able to tell the story of Epro. We are a company founded on relationships, and consistently put our clients needs first. However, unless you regularly do business with us, you would have no idea how much we value these partnerships.”

The goal of the new website was to better communicate Epro’s products, systems and philosophy in a simple way. The site features extensive product information and documents including drawings, data sheets and specifications. These documents are organized, easy to navigate, and provide an informative resource for Epro’s clients. The website rebranding makes it easier for clients to do business with Epro and assists them in the decision making of what system is most appropriate for their site. The brand release has received a positive response from clients and customers have commented about how user friendly the new website is.

In an effort to make it easier to learn about its various products and systems, Epro updated its product and system names of its commercial line of products. Epro has three E.Series systems, E.Protect+, E.Protect and E.Proformance, to provide project teams with a good, better and best option when they desire to keep their structure dry and safe. Desired performance, site conditions, and budget considerations play a crucial role when deciding what system is best for their project and the E.Series systems allow Epro clients to easily determine what level of protection is needed. The new terminology better describes what each product does and gives the product line a more cohesive feel. While the terminology used to describe these products and system within the E.Series family might be new, the products and systems are not.

The new website is live and is located at the http://www.eproinc.com. All updates to Epro’s branding can be found on its website.

About Epro Services: Epro makes building products to keep structures dry and occupants safe. Founded in 1993 on the belief that redundant systems provide the best protection, Epro provides composite waterproofing and vapor intrusion systems for all types of performance needs and project conditions.

For more information and to locate a representative in your area, visit eproinc.com.