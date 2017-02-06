Consumer Reports Welcomes New Chief Scientific Officer James Dickerson

We are thrilled to welcome James Dickerson to Consumer Reports, and I personally look forward to collaborating with him on many initiatives across the organization.

Consumer Reports (CR), the world’s largest independent product-testing, policy and public education nonprofit organization, announces the arrival of James Dickerson as its first Chief Scientific Officer. Dickerson will lead the scientific and technical aspects of all activities related to Consumer Reports’ testing and research. As part of this role, Mr. Dickerson will oversee all food and product safety programs and the Consumer Reports Health Ratings Center. He is the latest in a series of new hires at Consumer Reports working to advance the organization’s mission and promote knowledge, transparency and fairness in the marketplace.

“We are thrilled to welcome James Dickerson to Consumer Reports, and I personally look forward to collaborating with him on many initiatives across the organization,” said Liam McCormack, VP Research, Testing and Insights at Consumer Reports. “James’ leadership, along with the expertise Jim Rogers brings as our new Director of Food Safety Testing, will truly take our capabilities to the next level and help us deliver even stronger information to consumers.”

Unconstrained by advertising, CR applies an expert level of scientific rigor to its research and testing processes, with dozens of state-of-the-art labs and top subject matter experts and scientists on staff. Dickerson will help drive and expand these efforts across the wide range of topics and industries CR covers while fostering an integrated internal community of experts across the organization.

Dickerson will focus on advancing CR’s scientific approach and methodologies and ensuring best practices across all current testing and research. He will also be responsible for developing new, innovative approaches to research and testing in all categories CR covers and may cover in the future. He will oversee James Rogers, CR’s Director of Food Safety Testing, who joined the company in late 2016, and a to-be-hired Director of Product Safety.

Before joining Consumer Reports, Dickerson was the Assistant Director of the Center for Functional Nanomaterials at Brookhaven National Laboratory, part of the United States Department of Energy. He also served as an adjunct associate professor in the Department of Physics at Brown University. Prior to that, he was an Associate Professor of Physics at Vanderbilt University. Dickerson received a B.A. in physics from Amherst College and a Ph.D. in physics from the State University of New York at Stony Brook.

“This is an exciting time to join Consumer Reports. I am honored to be part of leading the largest independent consumer-testing organization in the world,” said Mr. Dickerson. “I look forward to working with the impressive team at Consumer Reports and enhancing our approach toward the assessment and application of scientific data.”

