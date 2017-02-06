Mitria Wilson I believe that an inclusive economy is one that gives all people, regardless of their race, gender, or socio-economic status, a legitimate opportunity to achieve financial security and, ultimately, build wealth.

Financial services and economic policy expert Mitria Wilson, J.D., has joined Washington, D.C.-based public policy think tank Center for Global Policy Solutions (CGPS) as Vice President of Economic Opportunity, effective immediately.

Wilson most recently served as Senior Counsel for Democrats on the House Financial Services Committee, where she provided analyses on a number of issues, including access to credit and consumer protection concerns.

In her new role, Wilson will use her wealth of experience to help CGPS further its mission of “Driving Society Toward Inclusion” by pushing for policies, programs and other changes that close the wealth, health, and opportunity gaps that have long hampered communities of color and low-income citizens.

"We are excited to welcome Mitria Wilson to the Global Policy Solutions team. Her keen intellect, vast experience, and deep commitment to advancing strategies that build opportunities for marginalized populations will be tremendous assets as we take our work to the next level of impact,” said Dr. Maya Rockeymoore, CGPS President and CEO.

Wilson’s career has been dedicated to expanding access and opportunities. She says her work at CGPS will offer new avenues for the development of creative solutions to help those who have been left out and left behind.

"I believe that an inclusive economy is one that gives all people, regardless of their race, gender, or socio-economic status, a legitimate opportunity to achieve financial security and, ultimately, build wealth,” Wilson said. “I am so excited to join the CGPS team and continue the mission of advocating for an inclusion revolution that not only seeks to recognize that fundamental principle in the policies adopted by our nation, but also across the world."

Wilson, who was named a 2014 Woman of Influence by HousingWire Magazine for her housing finance reform advocacy, has also previously served as Vice President of Federal Affairs and Senior Counsel at the Center for Responsible Lending, Director of Legislative and Policy Advocacy at the National Community Reinvestment Coalition, and Acting Committee Director/Legislative Director of Economic Development for the Council of the District of Columbia. Wilson has testified before Congress, appeared on media outlets like MSNBC and NPR, and written extensively for legal and policy journals.

Founded on the principle that a more inclusive nation is a stronger, more prosperous one, the Center for Global Policy Solutions (CGPS) is a 501(c)(3) that equips businesses and organizations with the tools to effect change, driving society toward inclusion. Drawing on our unique blend of policy and advocacy expertise, CGPS develops strategies, research, programs, policies, and communications that address disparities in health, education, and economic security by race/ethnicity, place, gender, and age.