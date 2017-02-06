Fresh Coat Painters of Allen and McKinney Awarded Best Of Houzz 2017

Darrell and Marie Hale We are thrilled to be recognized by Houzz for the fourth year in a row, especially in the important Customer Service category ... It’s satisfying to know that we can grow across our territory without sacrificing quality.

Fresh Coat Painters of Frisco has won “Best Of Customer Service on Houzz®, the leading platform for home remodeling and design. The locally-owned interior and exterior painting company – which has won Best of Houzz for four years straight (2013 – 2017) – was chosen by the more than 40 million monthly unique users that comprise the Houzz community from among more than one million active home building, remodeling and design industry professionals.

The Best Of Houzz is awarded annually in three categories: Design, Customer Service and Photography. Design award winners’ work was the most popular among the more than 40 million monthly users on Houzz. Customer Service honors are based on several factors, including the number and quality of client reviews a professional received in 2016. Architecture and interior design photographers whose images were most popular are recognized with the Photography award. A “Best Of Houzz 2017” badge will appear on winners’ profiles, as a sign of their commitment to excellence. These badges help homeowners identify popular and top-rated home professionals in every metro area on Houzz.

“We’re so pleased to award Best of Houzz 2017 to this incredible group of talented and customer-focused professionals, including Fresh Coat Painters of Allen and McKinney,” said Liza Hausman, vice president of Industry Marketing for Houzz. “Each of these businesses was singled out for recognition by our community of homeowners and design enthusiasts for helping to turn their home improvement dreams into reality.”

Darrell Hale opened Fresh Coat Painters of Allen and McKinney in 2012 to provide a high-quality, professional painting option to the residents of Allen, McKinney, Plano, Murphy, Wylie, Lucas, Fairview, Garland, Richardson and parts of North Dallas. Fresh Coat Painters offers interior and exterior painting, wood staining and refinishing, wallpaper removal and many other services for nearly every protective coating application. In addition to the recognition from Houzz, Hale’s Fresh Coat Painters franchise has been recognized by the corporate office for growth, leadership and customer service. In fact, the company was recognized as the Franchise of the Year in 2014.

“We are thrilled to be recognized by Houzz for the fourth year in a row, especially in the important Customer Service category. We experienced record growth in 2016 and we expanded our staff, making us one of the largest Fresh Coat franchises in the country. It’s satisfying to know that we can grow across our territory without sacrificing quality,” Hale said. “We’ve also added the ability to do third party surveys of our service so we can be sure we’re keeping the high-level of customer service we’ve become known for.”

Follow Fresh Coat Painters of Allen and McKinney on Houzz at http://www.houzz.com/pro/freshcoatallen/fresh-coat-painters-of-allen-mckinney-frisco-plano or visit http://www.freshcoatallen.com/ to learn more.

About Houzz

Houzz is the leading platform for home remodeling and design, providing people with everything they need to improve their homes from start to finish – online or from a mobile device. From decorating a small room to building a custom home and everything in between, Houzz connects millions of homeowners, home design enthusiasts and home improvement professionals across the country and around the world. With the largest residential design database in the world and a vibrant community empowered by technology, Houzz is the easiest way for people to find inspiration, get advice, buy products and hire the professionals they need to help turn their ideas into reality. Headquartered in Palo Alto, CA, Houzz also has international offices in London, Berlin, Sydney, Moscow and Tokyo. Houzz and the Houzz logo are registered trademarks of Houzz Inc. worldwide. For more information, visit houzz.com.

About Fresh Coat Painters

With more than 120 locations nationwide, Fresh Coat Painters brings quality customer service, top-notch painting products, professionalism and affordable pricing to the residential and commercial painting industry. They use quality, environmentally safe materials and offer a 24/7 customer service center, online scheduling, in-home color design consultations, and detailed quotes. All painters are bonded and insured employees. For more information, call 1-855-FRESH-COAT or visit us on Facebook.

The company was founded in 2004 as part of Strategic Franchising Systems. In the last year, Fresh Coat has been included in the Bond’s Top 100 and named to Entrepreneur Magazine’s Franchise 500 list. Fresh Coat is also part of the International Franchise Association, the Small Business Association’s Franchise Registry, VetFran and Minority Fran.