PMO Advisory Mega Bootcamps are designed for busy professionals and teams who desire an accelerated deep training immersion while taking advantage of the tranquil serenity only the Poconos can provide.

With the introduction of risk management into the corporate world, factors such as economic slowdown, regulatory changes, rising competition, disruptive technologies, unavailability of capital, cyber threats, and natural calamities, have driven organizations towards implementation of Enterprise Risk Management (ERM) programs. Enterprise Risk Management enables organizations to have a comprehensive enterprise-wide view of potential events that are likely to negatively impact their ability to achieve their business objectives. Gaining the distinction of the Project Management Institute Risk Management Professional (PMI-RMP®) highlights your ability to identify and assess project risks, mitigate threats and capitalize on opportunities. It will also distinguish your value and demand in leading at the ERM level with organizations worldwide. Though the Project Management Institute (PMI®) is best known for its Project Management Professional (PMP®) credential, PMI® also offers the PMI Risk Management Professional (PMI-RMP®) for governance, risk and compliance professionals.

PMO Advisory LLC, a PMI® Registered Education Provider, is offering individuals and groups a training class that will lead towards gaining the PMI-RMP® certification at a 3-day boot camp program at PMO Advisory’s annual project, program and portfolio management training summit, “Mega Bootcamps” held the week of May 15 - 19, 2017 in the Poconos, PA. These are instructor-led training sessions leading to Project Management Institute (PMI®) certifications including the Risk Management Professional (PMI-RMP®), Portfolio Management Professional (PfMP®), Program Management Professional (PgMP®), and Project Management Professional (PMP® and CAPM®). The venue is the Stroudsmoor Inn in the Poconos, PA - an award winning resort conveniently located 75 miles west of New York City.

“Mega Bootcamps” are designed for busy professionals and teams who desire an accelerated deep training immersion while taking advantage of the tranquil serenity only the Poconos can provide. PMO Advisory has learned that for both individuals and teams, the “retreat-like” environment of the Poconos renews career enthusiasm and excitement for work. Further it’s been found that connecting with nature can significantly improve work performance. Getting away from the office and computers allows deeper connection with the curriculum and focus on high level strategy, without the usual distractions. The retreat environment is the perfect place to develop creativity, problem-solving and other valuable skills that result in successful accelerated learning, increased productivity, and a high degree of certainty of passing the requisite certification exam and realizing certification goals.

Who Should Attend: Those professionals looking to fill the risk management specialist role on a project team; those looking for a course that will add value to PM skills and showcase specialized expertise to employers.

-CEOs, CFOs, COOs, VPs, AVPs, GMs, DGMs

-Procurement Professionals, Information Technology & Information Security Professionals -Project Management Professionals.

-Team Leaders/Members, Field Staff Members, Design Engineers, Manufacturing Engineers, Software Developers.

-Quality & Testing Engineers, Sales & Marketing Professionals.

-Program Managers, Portfolio Managers, Project Engineers.

-Venture Capitalists, Bankers, Financial Analysts, Accountants.

Participants are fully prepared for PMI-RMP® exam which covers five knowledge domains: Risk Strategy and Planning (Domain 1), Stakeholder Engagement (Domain 2), Risk Process Facilitation (Domain 3), Risk Monitoring and Reporting (Domain 4) and Perform Specialized Risk Analyses (Domain 5). The Risk Management Professional (PMI-RMP®) Requirements are the following: Pass one exam (170 questions, 3.5 hours), prove achievement of a secondary degree (high school diploma, associate's degree or global equivalent), and prove at least 4,500 hours of project risk management experience and 40 hours of project risk management education. The experience and education requirement can be substituted with a four-year degree (bachelor's degree or global equivalent), at least 3,000 hours of project risk management experience and 30 hours of project risk management education. Exam Fee with PMI®, Member: US $520.00 Non-member: US $670.00

Learn more about this commitment to get professionals certified in the PMI-RMP® by clicking here. For more information about PMO Advisory’s “Mega Bootcamps” Click Here. Pre-Registrants will be guaranteed to receive the best consumer price with a minimal discount of 25% (sales ends on 2/28/17. There are also additional team and/or organizational training discounts as well; please email us at cert@pmoadvisory.com.