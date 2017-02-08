3D Image ROK continues to innovate by leveraging cutting edge APIs to deliver user published 3D content to rich, browser based applications.

Utilizing ROK Technologies Virtualized Desktop Solution, users can now publish 3D based Web Scenes locally to an ArcGIS Portal and to ArcGIS Online that can be used in any standard web browser. This solution enables organizations to create highly useful and visually impactful representations of their data without a costly investment in infrastructure.

“New advances in web browser based mapping applications are pushing the limit in 3D geographic visualizations. These solutions open the door for advanced visualizations for 'big data' - such as IOT data streams, lidar, and massive point clouds without the big price tag. “said Jason Harris CTO at ROK. “ROK continues to innovate by leveraging cutting edge APIs to deliver user published 3D content to rich, browser based applications.”

ROK’s Virtualized Desktop Solution provides infrastructure for virtualized ArcGIS desktops allowing Cloud access to applications from anywhere and on any device (Office, Home, PC, Mac, Mobile).

ROK Technologies, LLC, based in Charleston, South Carolina, serves clients in many industries and governments globally. As an Esri Silver business partner and ArcGIS® Enterprise Application Service Provider licensee, they can leverage the entire ArcGIS® platform, including ArcGIS® Enterprise hosting, application development, and virtualized desktop software - available from anywhere, on any device. ROK's cutting edge core competencies and secure private cloud infrastructure provide their clients the tools they need integrate their enterprise software with GIS solutions, products and services.

Connect with ROK

Email: info(at)ROKtech(dot)net

Phone: 843.577.3192

Toll-Free: 888.898.3404

Fax: 843.225.1813