6 Tips for Kissable Lips for Valentine's Day

6 Tips for Kissable Lips

Get your lips in perfect “pucker up” shape in time for Valentine’s Day. The American Association of Orthodontists– comprised of more than 18,000 expert specialists who create healthy, beautiful smiles – is delighted to offer six no-fail tips for kissable lips:

1. Protection first - wear lip balm, lip gloss or lipstick with an SPF of 30 or higher*. Options include scented, flavored, tinted, creams, and gloss from many popular brands

2. Color me beautiful - lipstick shades that make your smile pop.



Reds – pick ones with a blue base rather than orange – the blue helps tone down the yellow in tooth enamel

Pinks – stick with a cool undertone rather than coral or orange

Stay away from mattes and frosted shades – they can accentuate stains in your teeth and make your teeth look dull and lifeless

3. Make it shine. Pop a bit of opalescent gloss on the Cupid’s bow of your mouth – it will illuminate the reflection off your teeth.

4. Be a smooth operator - dry, cracked lips don’t say “kiss me,” they shout “fix me!” Keep your smile dewy and delectable with balm, petroleum jelly or moisturizer.

5. Keep it fresh. Brushing, flossing and rinsing with mouthwash are absolutely key when it comes to being kissable. Stash travel-size oral care products in your purse, glove box and gym bag. As an added bonus for your intended kiss target, keep a supply of breath mints handy, too.

6. Your Smile is Your Best Fashion AccessoryTM - A healthy, beautiful smile is exceedingly kissable. If yours needs some TLC, contact an orthodontist. Orthodontic options for adults and kids abound, and include clear aligners, ceramic (tooth colored) brackets, braces behind the teeth and more. Visit mylifemysmile.org for more information.

During candy-themed holidays such as Valentine’s Day, remember to take care of your healthy, beautiful smile when choosing sweet treats. Treats that are kind to teeth in orthodontic treatment include melt in your mouth chocolates; soft cookies; ice cream; cakes; and truffles.

And in a salute to Valentine’s Day, here are six movies with notable kissing scenes that may be worth watching again:

“Lady and the Tramp” (1955)

“From Here to Eternity” (starring Deborah Kerr and Burt Lancaster)

“The Notebook” (starring Rachel McAdams and Ryan Gosling)

“Gone With the Wind” (starring Vivien Leigh and Clark Gable)

“Ghost” (starring Demi Moore and Patrick Swayze)

“Spider-Man” (starring Kirsten Dunst and Tobey Maguire)

*American Academy of Dermatology https://www.aad.org/media/stats/prevention-and-care/sunscreen-faqs

