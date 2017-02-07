Innovative App Spritzr Lets Users Earn Money Playing Cupid

The Spritzr app lets you earn money while having fun playing cupid.

Spritzr, the popular app that lets users play matchmaker, now lets users earn money by making successful matches. With some inspiration and Cupid-like skills, users can earn up to $250 each month.

Spritzr has an intuitive interface where users simply drag and drop photos of singles they think are suited. If the individuals like each other, a successful match is made earning the matchmaker $10 Cupid Cash. This can be cashed out into real dollars when you hit $100. Matches can be made for friends or complete strangers alike, with a limit of 10 couples matched per day. Matchmakers can tap on someone’s photo to reveal a profile including several other pictures, basic personal information (height, age, kids, work, education, etc), and a series of “tags” or labels that identify interests and personality traits (yogi, world traveler, adrenaline junkie).

Singles seeking love trade in $10 Cupid Cash for each successful match they receive. They replenish Cupid Cash by playing matchmaker for other singles or by purchasing it outright. Typically, online daters pay a monthly subscription or purchase credits for additional ‘likes’, with no guarantee they’ll make a match. On Spritzr, singles will only pay for successful matches. Furthermore, by playing matchmaker for others, singles could end up with more money than they started with.

“With this new feature, the Spritzr app lets you earn money while having fun playing cupid,” says Manshu Agarwal, CEO of Spritzr. “There are very few places where you can make money through your mobile phone, and nothing that’s nearly as much fun. And by motivating matchmakers to make thoughtful pair-ups, singles get a stream of quality prospects to choose from. It’s win-win!”

For more information, please visit http://www.spritzr.com or contact Jeannine Jacobi of Fresh PR at (323) 903-7063 or jeannine(at)freshpr(dot)net.

About Spritzr

Spritzr is about creating love in the world through matchmaking. Most people meet that special someone through social circles, yet online dating remains an anonymous place devoid of connections. The Spritzr app changes that by bringing matchmaking online and making it easy, fun, and addictive. Users simply drag and drop photos of singles they think would make a good pair. The more couples they successfully match, the more Cupid Cash they earn, which can be exchanged for real money. Singles get a stream of hand-picked prospects, while everyone gets to have fun channeling their inner cupid. For more information, please visit http://www.spritzr.com.