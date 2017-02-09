Brivo “Brivo is excited to begin distributing Allegion’s Schlage NDE wireless locks through its channel partners, across vertical markets,” said Steve Van Till, President and CEO of Brivo.

Allegion, a leading provider of security products and solutions, and Brivo, global leader in cloud-based physical access control systems and mobile credentials, have worked together to provide customers with a cost-effective security management solution. The integration unites the security of Schlage® NDE wireless locks and Brivo OnAir®, Brivo’s flagship cloud-based access control solution. Previous integration includes the Schlage AD series locks.

“Through this collaboration, our customers will benefit from simplified installation, secured wireless communication and access via mobile device—without sacrificing safety or efficiency,” said Brad Aikin, Electronics Portfolio Leader at Allegion. “Brivo OnAir easily integrates to deliver enhanced security management and monitoring as well as a unique user experience.”

Brivo OnAir combines access control, video surveillance and mobile credentialing in a unified cloud-based security platform that can be managed anywhere with a secure connection to the Internet. Enhanced capabilities include enabling secure access to locks via a smartphone.

NDE locks are designed to fit a standard cylindrical door prep without any modification. Users can upgrade from mechanical keys to electronic employee identification credentials without having to drill additional holes or run wires.

“The ease of the installation combined with the lower cost of owning these wireless locks makes moving to a cloud-based access control system even more attractive for single or multi-tenant building owners,” said Steve Van Till, President and CEO of Brivo. “Brivo is excited to begin distributing Allegion’s Schlage NDE wireless locks through its channel partners, across vertical markets.”

Brivo will feature the product integration during the International Security Conference and Exposition (ISC West) at Booth No. 23109, held April 5-7 in Las Vegas.

For more information, visit http://us.allegion.com/IRSTDocs/DataSheet/110409.pdf.

About Allegion

Allegion (NYSE: ALLE) is a global pioneer in safety and security, with leading brands like CISA®, Interflex®, LCN®, Schlage® and Von Duprin ®. Focusing on security around the door and adjacent areas, Allegion produces a range of solutions for homes, businesses, schools and other institutions. Allegion is a $2 billion company, with products sold in almost 130 countries.

For more, visit http://www.allegion.com.

About Brivo

Brivo is the global leader in cloud-based physical access control systems and mobile credentials. Currently serving over eight million users, the company’s flagship Brivo OnAir® solution provides centralized security management for global enterprises, while retaining ease of use for small and medium sized businesses. As a true multi-tenant and user centric SaaS solution, Brivo OnAir combines access control, video surveillance and mobile credentialing in a unified cloud-based platform. Headquartered in Bethesda, MD. For more information about Brivo, please visit: http://www.brivo.com.