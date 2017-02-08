“Courage to Know and Honor the Truth: A True Story:” the story of a White Knight and a call to arms for all those other Christian warriors. “Courage to Know and Honor the Truth: A True Story” is the creation of published author, The White Knight.

“Psalms 91 tells us when we acknowledge Him he gives us protection. We no longer have his blessings or his protection. Wake up Christians! You, We are targets for extinction by our own government.” -- The White Knight

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, The White Knight’s new book awakens the spirit of Christian warriors.

To be strong with the Lord and draw on His power, the Faithful must wear the full armor of God. They must wear the belt of truth around their waist, the breastplate of righteousness over their heart, and the gospel of peace under their feet with the shield of faith in hand, the helmet of salvation over their head, and the sword of the Spirit at their side.

The Word of God is the truth. “Courage to Know and Honor the Truth: A True Story” is the author’s struggle to triumph in the light of truth and become a warrior for the Lord. It is a story that seems to inspire others to take up the full armor of God.

View a synopsis of “Courage to Know and Honor the Truth: A True Story” on YouTube.

Consumers can purchase“Courage to Know and Honor the Truth: A True Story” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, Kobo or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about “Courage to Know and Honor the Truth: A True Story”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.