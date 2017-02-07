TransVault Bolsters Its Leadership with Strategic New Hires

Darwin Lee Joins as TransVault CTO “The modernization and enhancement of technological solutions that handle the complex task of policing big data and how it's surfaced is a significant part of my career scope, and I am thrilled to be imparting my experience at TransVault."

TransVault, the leading developer of email archive migration solutions, today announced its significant investment in key new hires aimed at strengthening the company’s existing capabilities, products & services roadmap and continued support of their growing strategic alliance partnerships.

“After 10 years in a leadership position for archive migration, I knew it was time to invest in a new quorum of executives who would help me continue to lead, whilst finding new paths for innovation. The team I’ve assembled are bright, passionate, and exceptionally talented, and I am excited for this new phase in our business,” commented Barney Haye, chief executive officer, TransVault.

Darwin Lee joins TransVault as Chief Technology Officer and will lead the company’s research, development and support teams. Lee’s collaborative spirit and over 20 years of dedicated IT product management and software expertise were essential elements when seeking to fill this post, positioning him as a more than just a respected leader but a strategic investment in TransVault’s technological advancement.

“The modernization and enhancement of technological solutions that handle the complex task of policing big data and how it's surfaced is a significant part of my career scope, and I am thrilled to be imparting my experience with the talented engineers that have kept TransVault innovative and leading,” said, Darwin Lee, chief technology officer at TransVault.

Additionally, Spencer Wilkinson joins TransVault and Lee’s team in a completely new role for the business as Director of Product Strategy. Wilkinson, a Microsoft Certified Professional since 2015, previously worked for a leading Microsoft Gold Partner, as well as Airbus and Airbnb where he always had his eye on technology and innovation. Wilkinson will spearhead TransVault’s future product strategy and push the business in new directions.

Finally, Jon Garrett joins TransVault as Director of Partner Support Services. Garrett will lead partner on-boarding, support, and will work to empower TransVault’s Performance Partner community. His remit will include optimizing the partner ecosystem's ability to deliver the highest quality email archive migration experience for all customers, by ensuring they have the access to our exceptional level of service and support engineers.

“My mission is to ensure that our products and services continue to evolve so that we both increase our partners’ ability to lead in their migration practice through revenue & customer satisfaction, and find new avenues for services growth and profitability. Spencer and Jon will both be critical in realizing this goal,” continued Lee.

Connect with these talented executives on LinkedIn, or visit the company at one of the many upcoming industry events that they will take part in, such as: CeBIT (March 2017 in Hannover, Germany), Microsoft Inspire (July 2017 in Washington D.C, USA) and Microsoft Ignite (September 2017 in Orlando, US).

About TransVault (http://www.TransVault.com)

Since 2006 TransVault has led the market with its highly specialized archive migration solutions for the enterprise. When businesses encounter technological change brought on by a merger or acquisition, a planned shift to the Cloud, or the obsolescence of their archive or storage solution — they turn to TransVault to preserve accessibility to their business records. Over 1,350 customers from around the world have relied on the TransVault architecture to protect the integrity of their valuable legacy data whilst ensuring chain-of-custody, faultless eDiscovery and seamless user accessibility — no matter the complexity of the migration, nor the archive stack. TransVault solutions are available through an accredited international network of partners with dedicated Migration Specialists certified on TransVault solutions. TransVault continues to achieve year-over-year growth and has become the preferred archive migration solution for global customers in all verticals, especially those with a heavy dependency on data sanctity and regulatory practices.