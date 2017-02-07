The Cliffs Achieves $119 Million in Sales During 2016

The Cliffs announces a total of 228 property transactions in 2016 totaling more than $119 million in sales, a record that continues a steady pattern of sustained real estate growth.

The Cliffs, a collection of seven private luxury mountain and lake communities in the western Carolinas, announces a total of 228 property transactions in 2016 totaling more than $119 million in sales, a record that continues a steady pattern of sustained real estate growth. Since 2014, sales throughout the communities totaled 538 contracts, nearly doubling from 127 in 2014 to 228 in 2016. Annual sales volume increased from $63 million in 2014 to almost $120 million in 2016 – up 88% in a two-year period. The communities are thriving with currently 1,586 completed homes and 127 under construction.

“Last year’s total sales were the strongest we’ve experienced in many years and represent a 40% increase from 2015, a sign that our growth is not just continuing but accelerating,” said Kent Smith, President of The Cliffs Land Partners. “We’ve developed several new sales programs in recent years and are pleased with the response, but our success is truly a testament to the diverse selection of homes and lifestyles buyers can find only within The Cliffs; It’s what allows us to be among the front-runners in planned community developments in the U.S.”

Membership echoed the upward momentum of sales, growing to 2,890 families in 2016. A total of 221 new members enrolled last year, including new Corporate and National members. Introduced in 2015, the Corporate and National memberships provide select non-homeowners with access to all amenities within the seven clubs, including seven nationally recognized golf courses, cycling programs, wakeboarding, shooting sports, six wellness centers, more than fifty restaurant and private event venues, clubhouses, a marina, beach club, tennis complexes, an equestrian center, fly fishing, miles of hiking trails, wine clubs, an organic farm and a number of year-round social activities.

A pillar of The Cliffs’ lifestyle is the comprehensive variety of family recreation, entertainment, well-being and life-enriching experiences on offer, and the communities have invested more than $12.5 million in new amenities since 2012. “As our membership grows, we have a responsibility to provide distinctive new experiences that further enhance the lifestyle of our clubs,” said David Sawyer, President of The Cliffs Clubs. “We are continually looking for ways to innovate and evolve for our club members, and offer fresh ways for them to connect with friends, family and themselves.”

None is this more evident than in the opening of The Cliffs at Mountain Park Wellness Center in January 2017. The innovative new facility deviates from the traditional gym, offering members modern, movement-focused workout solutions and cutting-edge technology including the first Escape Fitness FunXtion machine in the U.S. – a highly advanced exercise system that lets members customize their own workout via a virtual trainer.

Technology will continue to play a growing role at The Cliffs in 2017 with the introduction of a new mobile phone platform. This technology will allow members to book tee times, make dining reservations, register for events, order take-out or food on the golf course, look up club hours, get directions, order boat dock transport to the Clubhouse, enjoy one touch connection with other Cliffs members through text and phone call, and many other features.

About The Cliffs:

The Cliffs is a collection of seven premier private, luxury residential mountain and lake club communities located in the Carolina Blue Ridge Mountains, between two of the nation’s top award-winning cities for quality of life – Greenville, S.C. and Asheville, N.C. – and Clemson, S.C. – home to top-ranked Clemson University. The Cliffs’ suite of amenities for members includes seven clubs, seven nationally recognized golf courses, six wellness centers, boating, watersports, marina, beach club, cycling, paddle sports, tennis complexes, equestrian center, hiking trails, wakeboarding, wine clubs, 50 restaurant and private event venues, an organic farm and more than 4,000 year-round programs and social activities to create timeless experiences. Homes at The Cliffs range in price from $350,000 to $6 million+; homesites, from $125,000. The Cliffs also offers professional and national club memberships. For more information about The Cliffs, visit CliffsLiving.com. Contact The Cliffs at 866-411-5771 or info(at)cliffsliving(dot)com to learn more about real estate, membership or arrange a visit.