The work and dedication of our MVPs have helped to reinforce Rightpoint’s standing as a Sitecore Platinum Implementation Partner.

Rightpoint, a leading national digital agency, announced today that Sitecore has recognized seven of its content management systems (CMS) professionals as 2017 Most Valuable Professionals (MVPs). The Sitecore MVP program awards individual contributions in building Sitecore solutions and evangelizing the platform among customers and partners.

Six Rightpoint honorees have been distinguished as MVPs in the “Technologist” category, including Jagmohan Rathore and Gaurav Agarwal, out of India as well as U.S. based team members Rob Ahnemann, Nick Laidlaw, Mark Graber and Mark Ursino. In addition, U.S. based, Vadim Dolt has been named as an MVP in the “Digital Strategist” category.

MVP candidates are evaluated by a panel of Sitecore employees ranging from developers to members of the executive team. They are selected based on their mastery of Sitecore’s platform and ability to share knowledge with partners, customers, and prospects.

“We are thrilled to see seven of our most talented CMS experts honored as Sitecore MVPs,” said Chris Crombie, Senior Vice President of Sales and Alliances, Rightpoint. “The work and dedication of our MVPs and our entire Digital Marketing team have helped to reinforce Rightpoint’s standing as a Sitecore Platinum Implementation Partner. We look forward to continuing our decade long partnership with Sitecore, and in creating unparalleled digital customer engagement solutions with Sitecore’s Experience Platform.”

In Sitecore’s corporate press release, Pieter Brinkman, Director of Developer and Platform Evangelism stated: “MVPs consistently set a standard of excellence by delivering technical acumen, platform enthusiasm, and a commitment to giving back to the Sitecore community. They truly understand and deliver on the power of the Sitecore Experience Platform to create contextualized brand experiences for their consumers, driving increased revenue as well as loyalty for life.”

Sitecore’s experience platform combines web content management, marketing automation, email marketing, social media, e-commerce, optimization, and analytics into a single, unified platform. As a Platinum Implementation Partner, Rightpoint is able to showcase a superior ability to deliver on Sitecore’s complete vision for customer experience management.

Rightpoint’s MVPs serve a one-year term, which includes ongoing recognition as a Sitecore expert and community leader as well as early access to releases, exclusive invitations and speaking opportunities at Sitecore events as well as insight into product and company strategy.

About Rightpoint

Rightpoint is a customer experience agency with technology at its core. Serving Fortune 1,000 companies, Rightpoint is the only agency driving transformational change from the inside out. Founded on the belief that great customer experiences are fueled by the people who deliver them, Rightpoint’s mission is to remove barriers and uncover new possibilities to connect companies with their customers across every touchpoint. From web, mobile and social to IoT, eCommerce and cloud, Rightpoint brings a holistic point of view that enables exceptional experiences with lasting impact. With a client base of more than 250 companies, Rightpoint was named to Forbes’ 2014 list of America's Most Promising Companies and Crain's 50 Fastest Growing Companies in Chicago in 2016. For more information, visit rightpoint.com and follow @Rightpoint.