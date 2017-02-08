We want to expand the course offerings for our students in an online format. The courses offered through the Consortium’s online marketplace provide a high quality educational experience and the learning platform is engaging and interactive.

The Online Christian Consortium, a leadership organization of schools specializing in Christian, college-preparatory, blended and fully online learning programs, is pleased to welcome a new partner school, Pacifica Christian High School-Orange County.

Pacifica-Orange County is a college-preparatory liberal arts and sciences high school which prepares students with a foundation for success in college, life, work and faith. Pacific-Orange County and the Online Christian Consortium’s other partner schools share similar core values and have the same mission - to provide an education that uplifts, transforms and inspires students around the world from all ethnic, economic and religious backgrounds.

Dr. Ben Roberson, Founding Principal of Pacifica-Orange County, was drawn to the Online Christian Consortium’s rigorous, flexible and fully accredited online learning platform. “We want to expand the course offerings for our students in an online format. The courses offered through the Consortium’s online marketplace provide a high quality educational experience and the learning platform is engaging and interactive,” Roberson states.

The Consortium’s partner schools not only have access to a wide range of accredited online courses, they also benefit from sharing curriculum, best practices in accreditation's and transcription, and professional development.

Member School benefits include: online Christian teachers with ongoing professional development and platform access to the learning management system, student information system, and other software systems, such as: proctoring, webinars and book ordering. Another benefit for Member Schools is the ability to use Oaks Christian Online’s branding and transcription. Oaks Christian Online is the Consortium’s Founding Partner School and is recognized as one of the nation’s finest accredited online schools. For more information on The Online Christian Consortium, please visit: http://onlinechristianconsortium.org.

ABOUT OAKS CHRISTIAN ONLINE Established in 2011, Oaks Christian Online provides a rigorous, NCAA approved, UC approved, college preparatory education for high school students all around the world in a Christian environment. The main campus, Oaks Christian School in Westlake Village, California, opened in the fall of 2000 and has over 1,400 on-campus students in grades 5 through 12. Oaks Christian School and Oaks Christian Online High School are accredited by the Western Association of Schools and Colleges, as well as by the Southern Association of Independent Schools. Oaks Christian Online enrolls part-time and full-time students throughout the school year and regularly hosts information sessions on its main campus located at 31749 La Tienda Drive, Westlake Village, as well as virtual information sessions for prospective students. Interested students and families can visit the website http://online.oakschristian.org. One-hundred-percent of Oaks Christian Online graduates were accepted to four-year colleges.